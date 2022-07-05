ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Supporters Raise $350K For Burger King Employee Who Never Missed Work

By bibacadams
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO8vq_0gWP2Hx200
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Kevin Ford has been employed at a Las Vegas Burger King restaurant for 27 years and had never missed a day of work. Ford’s diligence was rewarded poorly by his local franchise but online supporters more than made up for that snafu.

Kevin Ford’s employers rewarded him with a string backpack, a movie ticket, a lanyard, a coffee cup, and some candy—all gifts that Ford seemed grateful for as a coworker recorded him unwrapping his gifts for TikTok.

But, while some social media users praised his positivity and humility, others viewers online expressed shock and dismay at the small reward he received after his many years of loyalty, per Yahoo! News.

And since the post went viral, Ford’s daughter Sernya created a GoFundMe to help the devoted employee raise a few dollars to visit his grandchildren.

“The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work,” Ford’s daughter wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage,” Sernya wrote of her dad.

The thoughtful post has now raised more than $350,000 for Ford to help and support himself and his daughters and grandchildren.

“I haven’t seen my grandkids in over four years, until the other day when the Today show flew me out to New York and I got to see them live on TV,” Ford told Fox11 Los Angeles.

“I’ve been crying for all these days as it is and of course, I’m crying live on TV again seeing my grandbabies,” he added.

Ford noted that he doesn’t have many plans for his newly-found wealth, “You never know, it’s day to day, but I haven’t thought of anything to do with that money except to visit my grandkids for a while and maybe put some up for their college, but I’m not even thinking about that,” he said. “I’m just working.”

Photo: Getty

Supporters Raise $350K For Burger King Employee Who Never Missed Work was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

People Praise McDonald’s Employee For Kicking Out An Entitled Customer

A video of McDonald’s staff sending a man out of a drive-thru has become quite sensational and gathered lots of views and attention from netizens, but the reasons are contrary to the intention of the customer. The video was posted by a TikToker @ghettogaragebuilds showing a McDonald’s worker reprimanding a customer at a drive-thru window who kept telling staff who were attending to him to refix his drink.
RESTAURANTS
Upworthy

$350,000 raised for Burger King employee who received 'goodie bag' for 27 years of loyalty

A Burger King employee who received a cheap goodie bag as acknowledgment for 27 years of service has now received more than $350,000 in donations. “It’s like a dream come true,” said Kevin Ford, the employee, reported TODAY. “It’s overwhelming, especially the support I’m receiving every day. It’s awesome.” The goodie bag was sent from HMS Host, the company from which Burger King hires staff. The bag contained a bag of Reese's, a Starbucks reusable cup, two pens and one movie ticket, reported TMZ. Ford, who works as a cashier and cook at Burger King at Las Vegas airport, said he felt like the company sent him stuff "they had lying around." Despite being disappointed by the gift, Ford was still grateful to Burger King because that's the kind of person he is. "I'm happy about anything, I'm thankful for anything I get, I'm not that type of person, believe me. I've been through a lot. It's a great company, you know, I've been there 27 years. But like most big corporations, they've kind of lost touch with their workers, and through Covid and whatever, they started cutting out programs," he said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

The Shocking Burger King Discovery Behind A Delaware Mall

Its easy to keep track of what happens to a standalone restaurant or bar that closes for good when it's in public view — the property either sits empty, or a new tenant comes in and takes over. But what happens when a fast-food restaurant located in a mall serves its last value meal?
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
TheStreet

Burger King's Menu Adds a Really Big New Sandwich

While most of us think of a meal as a way to satisfy our appetites, a select group of folks view them not as fuel but as a challenge. We've all seen an eating contest or two, where pros line up to eat enormous amounts of food after dutifully working on expanding their stomach capacity.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Just Dropped Five New Burgers

McDonald's might be the incumbent champion of fast food fries, but when it comes to saucy slabs of beef (or beef-like Impossible patties) nestled between two sesame buns, Burger King's famous Whopper takes the gold. One could argue that the menu item is the cushion on which the chain's experimental flops (we're looking at you, Satisfries) can land, and that it's likely the primordial burger that inspired similar creations from its competitors.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Charity#A Las Vegas Burger King#Ford#Tiktok
Mashed

Does Subway Really Have More Locations Than McDonald's?

McDonald's claims to sell deliciously juicy Burgers, while Subway claims to sell fresh sandwiches made from healthy produce: when it comes to the fast-food spectrum, these two chains couldn't be farther apart from each other. And yet, there has been a bit of unexpected controversy connected to these very different restaurants. You may have heard that Subway has more chains across the world than the golden arched giant, which, in turn, may also have you confused.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Goes Where McDonald's Had a Mighty Flop

While many burger joints tend to stick to the classic burger and fries combo, some fast-food businesses are curious about what else customers might order if given the chance. After all, while McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has long been known for classic burgers like the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder, it's made a killing on its chicken nuggets and ice cream cones (if the machines are functioning, that is).
RESTAURANTS
TMZ.com

Viral Burger King Employee Getting Job Offers After Anniversary Gift Video

The Burger King employee who hasn't missed a day of work in more than 27 years could start a new career if he pleases ... he's getting flooded with job offers. Kevin Ford, who went viral after posting a video of the mediocre gift bag he got on his work anniversary, tells TMZ ... potential employers have been hitting him up left and right, offering a wide range of career changes.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Meet the Married Couple Trailblazing the Development of Psychedelic Therapies

Career brain researchers launch innovative drug development company to advance psychedelic therapies. LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Dr. Rochelle and Dr. Dustin Hines, the husband and wife team trailblazing the future of mental health therapeutics from their lab located at The University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV). Both armed with PhD's (University of British Columbia) and extensive post- doctoral training (Tufts University School of Medicine) in neuroscience, Dustin and Rochelle have worked at the interface of academia and industry over their combined 40 plus year careers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

How To Get Free Onion Rings At Burger King

It's the most wonderful time of the year again, Thrillist reports, a day that's sandwiched between National Cookie Dough Day and National Porridge Day. You got it — it's National Onion Ring Day. Let's face it, we've never really needed a special occasion to eat onion rings. They're the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Has Taco Bell Fallen Victim To Price Inflation?

For several months, ongoing supply chain issues and increased ingredient costs have caused many chains to raise fast-food menu prices across the board. However, a Reddit post showing the prices at one Washington Taco Bell has some fast-food fans worried that inflation may have gone too far. It all began...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Makes Its Popular Meal Deal More Expensive

Inflation is coming for the fast food prices and, more importantly, food that has always been the cheapest option. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report recently attributed raising prices by approximately 6% to the rising costs of both food, labor and the supplies needed to make its burgers. Meanwhile,...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Has a New Whopper That You Might Like This Time

Burger King has fallen way behind in the fast-food wars. It's not just trying to catch perennial market leader McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, it has also fallen behind Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report. That's a humiliating fall from grace for the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report brand that was once clearly the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke.
RESTAURANTS
Creative Bloq

Is this the best use of the McDonald's logo ever?

It's near impossible to avoid those famous golden arches nowadays with McDonald's restaurants popping up everywhere and sponsoring everything (at least it feels that way). We've seen them act as everything from a logo to a beehive, but this latest stunt might be the best use for them yet. Leo...
FOOD & DRINKS
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

923
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

RVA's Home For Classic Hip Hop

 https://theboxrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy