Stacey Solomon has hit out at a “creepy stalker”photographer who followed her around on her hen do.The Loose Women presenter is set to marry her I’m a Celebrity campmate Joe Swash. and flew to Mykonos for the pre-wedding celebration.However, Solmon, who launched to fame on The X Factor, shared a video informing her fans that she was followed during the trip – and only realised when she saw unsolicited photos of her online.“There’s nothing creepier than finding out for the last two days that some weird stalker’s been following you around a Greek island,” she told her Instagram followers on...

CELEBRITIES ・ 48 MINUTES AGO