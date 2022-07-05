ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Jesse Turner of Grupo Siggno receives treatment after medical scare that left him unable to move

By John Henry Medina
tejanonation.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrupo Siggno frontman Jesse Turner needed medical care on the morning of July 4th after the Latin Grammy-winning musician was unable to move out of bed. EMS took Turner to a medical center in Harlingen where he ran into an obstacle in receiving the care he needed for relief....

Comments / 10

Velma Navarro
1d ago

people like that PA have no business working in the medical field the sad thing is that sometimes they like to play God they are just somebody then got lucky and got accepted into a program without them having any prior medical knowledge somev do it only for the money very sad but very true it's apparent that nursing schools do not teach then manners empathy or compassionate..May God's healing hands heal you completely jesse

#Tejano Music#Latin#Ems#Harlingen Medical Center
