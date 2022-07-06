ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, RI

DEM: Jellyfish whose sting can send you to hospital found in RI

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnF54_0gWOjsbk00

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning of a dime-size jellyfish whose sting is powerful enough to send you to the hospital.

Clinging Jellyfish have been found in Potter Pond in South Kingstown and Ninigret Pond in Charlestown, according to the DEM.

These jellyfish are difficult to spot in the water because their bodies are mostly transparent and are marked with an orange-brown cross.

The DEM is urging waders, quahoggers and others in shallow protected bodies of water to take precautions, especially near aquatic vegetation, by wearing boots, waders or wetsuits, or sticking to sandy or surfy areas away from vegetation.

MORE: Clinging Jellyfish FAQs

“Although these jellies have the potential to sting, don’t let that stop you from enjoying beautiful coastal pond ecosystems + all the rec opportunities they offer!” the DEM wrote on Twitter .

In 2019, five people were stung by clinging jellyfish at Potter Pond.

Symptoms of clinging jellyfish stings vary by person but can cause severe pain and redness at the sting site, as well as respiratory and/or neurological problems.

Anyone stung by a clinging jellyfish should take the following actions:

  • Put white vinegar on the sting site to stop any remaining stinging cells.
  • Remove any remaining tentacles with fine tweezers. Be sure to wear gloves to prevent additional stings to your hands.
  • Soak the skin in hot water or take a hot shower for 20-45 minutes.

The health department says to seek medical treatment if the symptoms persist for more than five days or if the pain gets worse.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Cardi family holds funeral for matriarch Marion Cardi

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends held a funeral mass for Marion Cardi Saturday morning. The mass was held at St. Mark Church in Garden City. "[Marion Cardi was] one of the nicest people on the Earth - very caring, very giving and just a downright nice person," Raoul Holzinger, a friend of the Cardi Family, told NBC10. "She'll be missed tremendously."
CRANSTON, RI
Seacoast Current

3 NH Seacoast Beaches Under Advisory for High Levels of Bacteria

Several Seacoast region beaches are under advisories Saturday for high levels of fecal bacteria in the water. Samples taken by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services at the New Castle town beach, the beach at Kingston State Park and Seabrook Harbor beach all came back with results that exceeded the state standard for fecal bacteria.
NEW CASTLE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, RI
City
South Kingstown, RI
WPRI 12 News

10 ducklings saved from Newport catch basin

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten baby ducklings were reunited with their mother after they fell into a catch basin in Newport. The city posted on its Facebook page that one of the Water Pollution Control crews saved the baby ducks on Tuesday. “We’re happy to report that after a...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Blue-green algae found in Roger Williams Park lake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory in place for lake in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management advised people to stay away from a lake in Providence. RIDOH and the DEM announced Friday that Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park has blue-green algae blooms. “Blue-green algae can produce...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

DEEP: Mashamoquet Brook swimming area closes for 2022 season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A state park’s swimming area is closed for the 2022 season. According to DEEP, Mashamoquet Brook swimming area in Pomfret is closed for the season due to maintenance. This comes after two swimming areas, Wadsworth Falls and Hopeville Pond, were closed due to bacteria levels....
POMFRET, CT
capecod.com

Video and new details: Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- July 7, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had to dodge some windy weather early on the 4th of July weekend but were able to put together some successful trips later in the weekend. They have seen a nice new slug of fluke show up on the grounds, with better numbers of fish of all size classes. There is still no shortage of scup and sea bass on the half day and full day trips as well, so action remains steady. The wind forecast looks perfect for the weekend, so be sure to book a trip before they fill up!
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dem#Hospital#The Sting#Clinging Jellyfish#Ninigret Pond
ABC6.com

Warwick police remind beachgoers of parking fees at city beaches

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) – A reminder for residents in Warwick, you have to pay to go to the beach. The Warwick Police Department, posting on their Facebook page Thursday night, reminding the public of the beach fees. You have to pay to park at Oakland and Conimicut beaches, as...
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC6.com

1 Firefighter transported to hospital after East Greenwich fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Greenwich on Saturday morning. The fire happened on Crestridge Drive before 11 a.m. Providence Canteen and Cranston Air Supply were on the scene according to the East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association’s...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy