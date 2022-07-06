ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney- “Real Love”: DJ Pick of the Week

By Christina Ferrari
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteph’s DJ Pick of the Week is “Real Love” by Whitney! Whitney was formed in 2015 by indie/pop artists Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek. The track is the first single from the Chicago duo’s upcoming album Spark. The...

