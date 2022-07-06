Whitney- “Real Love”: DJ Pick of the Week

I don’t actually have three testicles,” says Lily Fontaine. The lead singer and lyricist of English Teacher is explaining the genesis of the title track of their first EP on a chaotic Zoom call with the band. The track’s name “Polyawkward”, is derived from the term polyorchid, referring to someone with more than two testicles. Fontaine uses this idea as a metaphor to paint an image of her secret “social awkwardness”, addressing the sincere via the silly, seamlessly delivered between talk and song. Around her double-edged lyrics, the band make wonky exclamations and theatrical riffs. It’s visual, driving and exciting,...
