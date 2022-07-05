IDENTIFIED: 'Confused' Man Found Wandering In Central Jersey Park

Know him? This man was found wandering in a Central Jersey park. Photo Credit: Twitter/ South Brunswick PD

UPDATE: The man has been identified and is safe, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Central Jersey are looking to identify this man who was found walking in a local park.

The man was found on Tuesday, July 5 along Route 27 in South Brunswick.

"He is confused and unable to give his name," South Brunswick police said on Twitter.

The man is described as being 5'10 inches tall in his late 50s or early 60s and wearing jeans, sneakers, a gray t-shirt and a straw hat.

Any information, please call 732-329-4646

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.