A Ruston man was charged with his second DWI after crashing his car on Ruston’s southside Sunday. At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a Ruston police officer was on patrol when he saw a Chevrolet Impala in the ditch at the intersection of South Jones Street and Jackson Ave. He suspected the driver, Lugene Harris, Jr., 42, of Ruston was impaired and summoned Trooper Jordan Walsworth of the Louisiana State Police for assistance.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO