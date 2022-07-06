ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield Councilors Want Minimum Standards For Automatic Appointment

By westfieldvoice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is important to mention that elections always get converted into controversies. Something similar to this is once again being repeated in Westfield. This is one of the most important countries in the United States of America that is experiencing a huge amount of chaos. Westfield Councilors Want Minimum...

Southwick Masters Delicate Balancing Act

Southwick residents love the natural beauty and the many recreation choices their town offers but they also like reasonable tax rates. Russell Fox, chair of the Southwick Select Board, said to accomplish both means business development must be part of the equation to ease the tax burden. “It’s a balancing...
SOUTHWICK, MA
Mayor Sarno welcomes familiar attorney to the Law Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former School Committee member and City Councilor Attorney is welcomed into the Law Department. Ken Shea is to become the attorney for the City Council. Shea will be working alongside City Solicitor Judge John Payne and City Council President Jesse Lederman. Mayor Sarno states,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
First bomblenazo event held in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first bombplenazo event was held downtown Saturday. The event featured traditional folk lorde music from Puerto Rico as well as artwork, vendors and dancing. The director of the event, Brenda Cepeda, told Western Mass News why she felt the need to hold this in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Westfield, MA
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Prospect Mountain Campground, New Addition to Blue Water Portfolio

Ocean City, Maryland-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by adding Prospect Mountain Campground in Granville, Massachusetts, to its management portfolio. According to a press release, Blue Water is continuing its partnership with real estate developer National Land Lease Capital for property operations. Prospect Mountain Campground is...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Watershops Pond re-filled and re-stocked for summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For thousands of Springfield families summer isn’t complete without recreational activities on Watershops Pond. The pond is also known as Lake Massassoit. Now that it has been filled with millions of gallons of water and restocked with fish, familiar activities have returned to the waterway.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Central Mass. by the Numbers

An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
WORCESTER, MA
Curbside Compost Collection Now Available in Worcester

WORCESTER - Curbside compost collection is available in Worcester, thanks to a partnership between Green Worcester Corps and Black Earth Compost. A search of multiple residential addresses in Worcester shows the going rate for weekly curbside compost pick up is $20.99 per month or bi-weekly at $15.99 per month. New subscribers can get $5 off their first monthly bill. To sign up, click here.
WORCESTER, MA
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Fernandez Family Restaurant in Holyoke closing in two weeks

Concerns continue over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments. Economics professor breaks down proposed Massachusetts inflation relief checks. Economics professor breaks down proposed Massachusetts inflation relief checks. Homework House in Holyoke begins summer session. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some students in Holyoke are beginning a new summer school session. Demolition...
HOLYOKE, MA
Residents express concerns over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several viewers reached out to our newsroom expressing concerns over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments. We spoke with one mother who lives in one of the buildings. She described the problems she has been dealing with in her apartment and she claims the property manager has done nothing to fix them.
'Bring the Heat' car show packs Green Hill Park, raises money for Manny 267 Foundation

WORCESTER, Mass. - If you love cars, Green Hill Park was the place to be Saturday. The park was shut down for Bring the Heat, a car show, showing off dozens of classic cars, new ones, motorcycles, and all sorts of fun things you can drive. This is the second year of the show, as 500 cars lined the streets near Elm Park in 2021. This year though, the show was dedicated to Officer Manny Familia, who passed away in the park a year ago while trying to save a drowning teenager. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Manny 267 Foundation, which will help fund swimming education in the community, as well as equipment for officer water training.
WORCESTER, MA
Strand Theater to be demolished, salvaged

ENFIELD — The town is working with the Opera House Players and the Historical Society on what they could use from an architectural salvage of the Strand Theater in Thompsonville. HISTORY: The theater, which opened Sept. 30, 1937, was once the entertainment mainstay of the Thompsonville neighborhood. TODAY: The...
ENFIELD, CT
Stanley Park holding free live events in July

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Stanley Park has a line up of free live events for families during the month of July. “Tom Stankus as T-Bone Presents: T-Bone’s Camp Muckalucka” will be performed from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Beveridge Pavilion Annex as long as weather permits. T-Bone is known to his audiences as “America’s musical Pied Piper.” Since 1972, he has performed for thousands of people across the country. T-Bone is able to connect with his audience well making them clap, sing and dance at his shows. The performance will be “full contact” entertainment at its best and a show that you won’t forget!
WESTFIELD, MA

