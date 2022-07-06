Florida Panthers, Florida Everblades sign affiliation agreement

The Florida Panthers return to the team's previous partnership with the Florida Everblades. Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

A partnership that always seemed to make sense has finally returned, as the Florida Panthers and Florida Everblades of the ECHL have signed a multi-year affiliation agreement. The deal brings the clubs back together for the first time since 2010 and comes on the heels of a Kelly Cup championship from the minor-league club.

Brett Peterson, assistant general manager of the Panthers, released a statement:

"We are pleased to announce a new affiliation with the Florida Everblades. We want to thank the Swamp Rabbits for two great seasons and look forward to beginning a new partnership just down the road in Estero, Fla. We look forward to the development of our young players in Florida and many opportunities together with this new pipeline plan."

As Peterson references, this will be the end of the Panthers’ agreement with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, which will now have to find a new NHL partner. Perhaps that could be the Nashville Predators, which were previously affiliated with the Everblades before this change.

The ECHL club took home the league championship this season, winning the Kelly Cup for the second time. An exceptionally consistent organization, the Everblades have made the postseason in 23 of 24 years, and gone to the finals five different times.