Love Island: Ofcom hit with nearly 800 complaints in 4 weeks

By Tom Murray
The broadcasting regulatory authority Ofcom has reportedly received nearly 800 complaints over Love Island in the last four weeks since it launched.

The ITV dating show is often the subject of complaints over the treatment of its stars and this season is no different.

“So far we have received a total of 781 complaints about the current season of Love Island, ” an Ofcom spokesperson confirmed to Variety .

According to the publication, complainants were concerned about issues such as bullying, contestants’ wellbeing and mental health and the age gap between some contestants on the dating show.

When contacted by The Independent, an ITV spokesperson pointed to their duty of care protocols , which detail the extensive welfare services contestants are provided with.

It was reported on 15 June, a week after the current series started, that Ofcom had received 200 complaints with many concerned over the age gap between Davide Sanclimenti (27) and Gemma Owen (19), who were in a couple at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y65gj_0gWOLILE00

A representative for ITV clarified to The Independent that Ofcom is not investigating the complaints made.

“The show has always been open to those over 18,” they said.

However, this season’s complaint figures pales in comparison to last season’s, which amassed a record 33,540 Ofcom complaints , most of which came after contestant Faye Winter was shown a deceptive picture of her partner, Teddy Soares, kissing another contestant.

