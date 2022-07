First responders contacted Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies after they were called to help a man at Earl Thomas Conley Park. They told deputies the man was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle and revived with two doses of NARCAN. The man was now awake, refusing further medical treatment, and insisting on driving himself home. Medics felt he was in no condition to get behind a wheel.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO