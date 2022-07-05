Thor: Love and Thunder

Click here to read the full article. Author George R.R. Martin has dropped a few hints on how he’s coming with his new novel, The Winds of Winter, the sixth in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga that formed the basis of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Writing on his website, Martin talked about his creative process, but made one big point: “Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in GAME OF THRONES you will also see in THE WINDS OF WINTER (though maybe not in quite the same ways)… but much of the rest will be quite different.” Martin’s...

NFL ・ 4 MINUTES AGO