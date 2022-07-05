ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaika Waititi’s funny but uneven second Thor movie gets tantalisingly close to providing the MCU with its first straight-up comedy, before getting serious and losing its way. In standard Marvel house style, the Taika-ness – that wackadoodle energy, colour and quippiness that made Thor: Ragnarok such a ride – drains away...

Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
Collider

Natalie Portman on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ Deleted Scenes, and Playing The Mighty Thor

With Thor: Love and Thunder opening in theaters on July 8th, I recently spoke with Natalie Portman about playing The Mighty Thor/Jane Foster in the MCU sequel. During the interview, Portman talked about the passion of the fans, Taika Waititi’s imagination, the goats, what it was like seeing the finished film for the first time, and the first thing someone should watch if they’ve never seen her work. In addition, she talked about Thor: Love and Thunder’s deleted scenes saying:
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Director Taika Waititi Teases an Emotional Ending for Thor: Love and Thunder

Director Taika Waititi has completely reinvented the Thor franchise by transitioning the genre of the film from action-adventure into action-comedy. After Waititi stepped onto the Thor franchise with Thor: Ragnarok, it easily became one of the most comic MCU movies of all time, and fans are certainly looking forward to more hilarious adventures in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. However, it looks like Waititi's upcoming film would surprisingly explore more of the emotional aspects of the God of Thunder.
MOVIES
Vox

Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credits scene is a big casting announcement

After a lot of joy and loss, Thor: Love and Thunder left our space viking in a relatively happy place. Mortally defeated, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) had one last wish — courtesy of an omnipotent being named Eternity — to either destroy the universe or choose love. Before dying, astrophysicist turned thunder goddess Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) pleads with him to choose good over evil, humanity over destruction.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on Disney+ or Any Other Streaming Platform?

The highly anticipated Thor sequel is finally in theaters worldwide. The God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe hero to reach a fourth solo film — although he probably won’t be the last. Thor will venture on a journey of self-discovery in Thor: Love and Thunder, but can fans expect to join him on his voyage on Disney+ or another streaming service on the weekend of July 8, 2022?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson Discloses Hulk and Valkyrie’s Relationship

In just a few more days, Chris Hemsworth will be back as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Helmed by Taika Waititi, the upcoming film will follow Hemsworth's titular character in his journey to self-rediscovery while dealing with the latest god-slaying villain Gorr The God Butcher — played by critically-acclaimed actor Chrisitan Bale.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Offered New Star Wars Role

Taika Waititi has got to be one of Hollywood's busiest filmmakers right now and after his involvement in Pixar's Lightyear, the director is now turning his attention to Marvel Studios' fourth Thor film which is set to premiere this Friday. And lest we forget his Star Wars project that has piqued the interest and curiosity of fans since it was announced in late 2020.
MOVIES
The Week

All the biggest questions raised by Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel's latest, Thor: Love and Thunder, includes some major developments with huge implications for the franchise's future. Let's break down those credits scenes and more — with spoilers ahead:. What's the significance of that mid-credits scene?. If you thought Chris Hemsworth was almost ready to hang up his hammer...
MOVIES
Distractify

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Is Quite the Family Affair

Of all the original Avengers, it’s a surprise that the one who's had the most longevity is Thor. The character was introduced in 2011 and while his first two movies certainly had their fans, they were a bit lackluster compared to the Iron Man and Captain America films. However, as we head into phase four of the MCU, Tony Stark and Steve Rogers have retired and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is still going strong.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Preview Night Box Office Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder kicked off its North American theatrical run last night with a whopping $29 million in preview-night box office. Based on tracking, it appears Taika Waititi's follow-up to the beloved Thor: Ragnarok could earn around $150 million at the domestic box office, and likely more than $300 globally in its opening weekend, which would be Disney's biggest opening since the start of the pandemic, and the second-highest overall behind Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $50 million in previews and ultimately opened at $260 million domestic. That film went on to gross almost $2 billion.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Is Tom Cruise about to join the Marvelverse as its new Iron Man?

If you’re keeping track, the number of bona fide A-list actors who have not so far appeared in a Marvel movie is down to a small handful of doughty hold-outs. There’s DiCaprio, Clooney, Hanks and Will Smith and one or two others. And those numbers may dwindle still...
MOVIES
