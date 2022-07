Richmond Dale – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US Route 35 near mile marker 36 in Ross County. On July 10, 2022, at approximately 4:24 P.M., A 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by Lynn Hornsby Jr, 57, of Virginia was making a right turn onto Limerick Road from US Route 35 east when a 2018 Mercedes Sprinter van, driven by Ivan Flores-Heilbron, 50, of Michigan failed to maintain assured cleared distance and struck the trailer of the Peterbilt. The Peterbilt traveled off the left side of Limerick Road and struck a guardrail. Mr. Flores-Heilbron was extricated by mechanical means during the incident.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO