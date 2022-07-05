ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

UPDATE: Missing Cullman Co. woman found safe

By WBRC Staff
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 69-year-old woman has been found safe. The Cullman Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Freida Weisheit Stidham....

Related
WAFF

Paws for a cause

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse allegations. Fayetteville animal shelter closes after budget cuts. Members of the Lincoln County Humane Society are still trying to find homes for all the animals still in the shelter. Families honor Shannon Long with mental health...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple drug arrests

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) this week made numerous drug arrests following traffic stops, tips from citizens and issued warrants.    On Tuesday, July 5, in Vinemont, deputies made contact with Amanda Lynn Slatton, 31, of Hanceville. It was determined she had active failure to appear warrants with the CCSO. She was arrested for three counts of forgery-counterfeiting and three counts of possession of a forged instrument.   On Wednesday, July 6, in Good Hope, deputies stopped John Mathew Tworkowsky, 51, of Hayden. A subsequent search of his person and the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.    That same day, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious pedestrian in Fairview. They identified Joseph Randell Overton, 40, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

Officials search for missing Limestone County girl

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Charity Makayla Smith was last seen on July 2 around 12 a.m. at her home in the Clements community. At that time, she was wearing pink shorts, a green tank top, and cowgirl boots.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

I-59 northbound lanes blocked in Etowah County

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of I-59 are currently blocked after a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 181 on Friday afternoon. At this time, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are monitoring the situation. It is unclear how long the lanes may be blocked.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. theft of property – 3rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. S.W; tools; $898. July 7. • theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart;...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a early morning shooting Saturday in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:00 a.m. in the roadway at 10th Place and 22nd Ave West. Police said the victim died at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter after hitting a pedestrian on June 27. Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, a felony, after hitting a pedestrian with his 1995 Chevrolet C1500 pickup. That pedestrian was Christopher Lee Combs, 24, who was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville where he died from his injuries on June 30.
ATHENS, AL
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car accident in a drop top Camaro has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man and injured several others. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Antonio Laden Haynes was driving a convertible Cheverlot Camaro in the 3700 block of Decatur Hwy around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled over and multiple unrestrained occupants were ejected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

32-year-old woman killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday evening. According to BPD, Kiara Holcombe was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the intersection of Center Street South and 4th Avenue South just after 6 p.m. Police said Holcombe was leaving a home when a masked […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Power outage impacting south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to a significant power outage impacting customers in south Huntsville. The power outage impacts customers from Lily Flagg Drive south to the Marshall County line and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road. The cause for this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crane Hill man drowns in Smith Lake on Thursday

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Crane Hill man drowned in Smith Lake near Crane Hill on Thursday. According to Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an incident happened on the water around 3:30 on July 8. Terry Campbell, age 82, went into the water and died as a result of drowning. Campbell’s body was recovered in the same area at 5:45 p.m.
CRANE HILL, AL
WAAY-TV

Expired license plate leads to Moulton drug arrest

A Phil Campbell man faces multiple drug charges after the Moulton Police Department pulled him over for driving with an expired license plate. On July 5, Police Chief Craig Knight said Andy Wayne Newsome, 38, was pulled over on Alabama 24 in Moulton. Officer Ricky Herrera discovered Newsome had two arrest warrants, a revoked driver’s license and no insurance for the vehicle he was operating.
MOULTON, AL

