City of Jackson remains under state-imposed boil water notice

By Cianna Reeves, Leah Williams
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – As of Tuesday, July 5, the City of Jackson still remains under a state-imposed boil water notice.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued the notice after water sampling revealed higher than standard turbidity levels . Those higher levels of turbidity, or cloudiness, are still not where they need to be to lift the notice, according to city leaders.

In addition to the water samples, the Health Department is also monitoring water production at the O.B. Curtis Plant to ensure stability.

The notice will remain in place until water samples reach an acceptable level and water production at the plant is stabilized. Due to the ongoing circumstances, Jackson leaders said they cannot commit to a specific timeline, but the goal is to be off the notice by the end of the week.

The city will continue to provide neighbors bottled water under the state-imposed notice. Drinkable water is also available at the Sykes Community Center at 520 Sykes Road from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Neighbors are asked to bring a container to store the water in.

WJTV 12

Jackson approaches 2-week mark for boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is no clear date on when Jackson’s citywide boil water notice will be lifted. The city has been under a boil water notice for almost two weeks. Some neighbors said they’re anxious about the current conditions of the city’s water system. “I feel they need to come to a conclusion […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Byram residents struggle with Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Byram is feeling the impact for Jackson’s on going water crisis. Mayor Richard White said his residents are getting tired of paying for Jackson services that aren’t unusable. ”I have not been contacted by anybody in Jackson and let me know,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution at JPD Precinct 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Friday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Jackson Police Department Precinct 1, located at 810 Cooper Road. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson homeowners seek help for White Oak Creek erosion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Homeowners in a Jackson neighborhood want help after they said flash floods are slowly stripping away parts of their community. Hinds County Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham met with neighbors and Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, to address the promised $4 million for restoration of a northeast Jackson community.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor on city’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has been under a boil water notice for two weeks. Leaders said they are working to secure more funding to repair the decaying infrastructure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba told WJTV 12 News that he’s...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Death in Leake County attributed to COVID-19

Another person in Leake County has died due to COVID-19. That information released in the latest update from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Wednesay, the department reported 1,350 new cases and 14 deaths. That brings the death toll in Leake County to 120 since outbreak of the pandemic. COVID-19...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Judge rules in favor of Jackson City Council over garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing was held on Friday, July 8 in the case between the Jackson City Council and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba over the city’s garbage contract. Retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts, who was appointed as the special judge in the case, sided with the Jackson City Council. […]
JACKSON, MS
