Highland Park, IL

Police search for motive in Highland Park massacre

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 21-year-old alleged gunman in the Highland Park, Illinois...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

11 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 11 people are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday evening. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 66. In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 31, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue on the city's' West Side around 6 p.m. Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago Police officer shot in back, left paralyzed after quarrel in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot in the back during a quarrel outside a bar in Beverly early Saturday morning. Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a tavern near 104th Street and Western Avenue.Multiple shots were fired after the altercation and the officer was struck once in the back, police said.A police source told us the shots that put the officer in the hospital were captured on Ring video.A source close to the investigation identified the 31-year-old officer who was shot as Daniel Golden. He a third-generation Chicago Police officer and a six-year veteran of the force, the source said.Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said a bullet hit the officer's spine and is now lodged in his chest.The officer is now paralyzed from the waist down and was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Saturday night, a source said.One person was in custody late Saturday, but charges had not been filed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police release photos, video of man wanted in shooting that left woman dead in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Saturday released surveillance photos and video of a man wanted in a shooting that left a woman dead and two others wounded in Chinatown last week. The attack happened at 10:52 p.m. Friday, July 1, near a karaoke bar in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Chicago Police officers responded to shots fired, and found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the torso. Police released surveillance images of a man in an orange hooded sweatshirt with a cross on the back. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Vice

Dad Helped Highland Park Suspect Buy Gun Even After Threat to ‘Kill Everyone’

The father of the accused Highland Park mass shooter helped him buy a gun months after he threatened to “kill everyone” in his home, police say. Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said in a press conference Tuesday that a family member reported Robert E. Crimo III’s alleged threat to police in September 2019.
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Daveion Wilson sentenced, 13 years for fatal gas station shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Daveion Wilson on Thursday, July 7 to 13 years prison and another ten years of extended supervision – in connection with an April 2020 fatal shooting at a gas station in Milwaukee. The shooting happened on April 4, 2020 near Green Bay...
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Five-Count Felony Indictment Against Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras –

Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras is facing a five-count grand jury felony indictment after having been arrested on Father’s Day and charged with aggravated DUI and operating while license revoked, with further investigations revealing had two previous DUI convictions and two previous convictions of driving on a revoked license.
CBS News

