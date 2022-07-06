Police search for motive in Highland Park massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 11 people are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday evening. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 66. In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 31, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue on the city's' West Side around 6 p.m. Friday.
CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot in the back during a quarrel outside a bar in Beverly early Saturday morning. Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a tavern near 104th Street and Western Avenue.Multiple shots were fired after the altercation and the officer was struck once in the back, police said.A police source told us the shots that put the officer in the hospital were captured on Ring video.A source close to the investigation identified the 31-year-old officer who was shot as Daniel Golden. He a third-generation Chicago Police officer and a six-year veteran of the force, the source said.Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said a bullet hit the officer's spine and is now lodged in his chest.The officer is now paralyzed from the waist down and was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Saturday night, a source said.One person was in custody late Saturday, but charges had not been filed.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 8-year-old boy named Cooper Roberts, who was shot in the chest in the mass shooting at the Highland Park July 4th parade, was left partially paralyzed, but is now awake and asking to see his twin brother and his dog. Four days after the shooting, Cooper's...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Saturday released surveillance photos and video of a man wanted in a shooting that left a woman dead and two others wounded in Chinatown last week. The attack happened at 10:52 p.m. Friday, July 1, near a karaoke bar in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Chicago Police officers responded to shots fired, and found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the torso. Police released surveillance images of a man in an orange hooded sweatshirt with a cross on the back. The man...
HIHGLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The new attorney for the Crimo family spoke to ABC7 Saturday. George Gomez said the parents of Robert Crimo III, the accused Highland Park parade shooter, are shocked and saddened by what happened. He also reiterated that Crimo's father said he did nothing wrong by...
CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
The father of the accused Highland Park mass shooter helped him buy a gun months after he threatened to “kill everyone” in his home, police say. Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said in a press conference Tuesday that a family member reported Robert E. Crimo III’s alleged threat to police in September 2019.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting. A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting. At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Daveion Wilson on Thursday, July 7 to 13 years prison and another ten years of extended supervision – in connection with an April 2020 fatal shooting at a gas station in Milwaukee. The shooting happened on April 4, 2020 near Green Bay...
CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning. A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
CHICAGO -- A woman was found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lakeview early Thursday. A train conductor heading north spotted the 28-year-old woman on the tracks in the 900-block of West Cornelia Avenue and was able to stop before hitting her, police said. The woman had suffered burns...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The 21-year-old suspect in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting is believed to have been turned away from a synagogue in the North Shore community in April, according to the head of a Jewish security organization. A man who looks like Robert E....
An attorney shared what he said was a statement from the parents of the accused Highland Park, Illinois, shooter on Tuesday. The attorney, Steve Greenberg, announced that the parents of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, had retained his firm as their legal representation, according to WGN-TV. “We are all...
Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras is facing a five-count grand jury felony indictment after having been arrested on Father’s Day and charged with aggravated DUI and operating while license revoked, with further investigations revealing had two previous DUI convictions and two previous convictions of driving on a revoked license.
