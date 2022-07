CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – Republicans saw a boost in new registrations in Iowa after the June primary. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office releases voter registration data monthly. From June to July of this year, the Republican Party in Iowa gained more than 24,000 voters. Democrats gained just more than 5,000. Timothy Hagle, an associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa, said this difference in voters doesn’t necessarily mean Republicans will have an edge in November. He also said the number of registered voters is still roughly one third Republican, one third Democrat, and one third no party.

