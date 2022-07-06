ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

These 9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

By Tirion Morris
Phoenix New Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro Phoenix is jam-packed with restaurants and bars. Every strip mall and shopping center offers a range of exciting options for lunch, dinner, or a snack. But with that sheer amount of spots, each month, some have to go. This month, a couple of longstanding restaurants served their last regulars, a...

www.phoenixnewtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Mexican food chain Someburros to open first West Valley location this month

PHOENIX — Mexican food chain Someburros announced Thursday that the opening of its first West Valley location will take place this month. The locally-owned restaurant is set to open its 13th Arizona location at the southwest corner of Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear on July 16. Someburros’ Goodyear location will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Guest hits $500K jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A player at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley is more than $500,000 richer Friday. On July 4, the guest, who wants to remain anonymous, won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot, casino officials revealed. The guest was reportedly playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Nine Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Think there’s nothing to do in metro Phoenix during the dead of summer? Think again. This weekend, you can view the latest work of a beloved local artist, hang out with horror geeks, or catch a game featuring the Valley’s best pro football team (spoiler: it ain’t the Arizona Cardinals). Details about each of these events — as well as others happening from Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10 — are below.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Once Popular Restaurant Has Closed

Another popular restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The summer months haven’t been all that kind to a number of local restaurants in greater Phoenix. This in itself isn’t out of the usual, as the snowbirds who come to Arizona for much of the late fall and winter, are not in town, and many who do live in the Valley prefer to avoid going out in the extreme heat. And then this year, with the higher than normal gas prices, restaurants have seen a downturn in traffic. This has led to several closures throughout metro Phoenix. And now, there is another local restaurant to add to the “Closed” list.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tempe, AZ
Food & Drinks
Tempe, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Tempe, AZ
Restaurants
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Restaurants
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Gilbert, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Restaurants
Gilbert, AZ
Food & Drinks
Gilbert, AZ
Lifestyle
SignalsAZ

Gateway Grand Breaks Ground in Southeast Mesa

Greystar, an international development and management company, broke ground today on Gateway Grand, a more than two-million-square-foot, three-building industrial park at the northeast corner of Sossaman and Pecos Roads in Mesa. “Mesa is experiencing substantial economic growth, especially in this area of our city,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “This...
MESA, AZ
momcollective.com

Half off Wednesday in Scottsdale!

As we ease into the next two hottest months of the year we are starting to search for indoor places to cool off and stay busy. Scottsdale and the surrounding areas have so many places to go for all ages and I found a few spots that offer half price on Wednesday to help ease that wallet a bit.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.

Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Restaurant Group#Italian Restaurant#Downtown Phoenix#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Bar Info#House Of Tricks Long#Collins Bros#Chophouse
What Now Phoenix

Houston’s Hot Chicken to Make Arizona Debut This Fall

Houston’s Hot Chicken is coming soon to Tempe! Based in Las Vegas, the hot chicken chain will open its first Arizona store at 927 E. University Dr. on the southeast corner of the intersection with Rural Road. Husband-and-wife team Tristan and Lindsay White tell What Now Phoenix that they’re...
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler girl was a finalist in Basha donut contest

Amanda Myers can start working on her summer essay, ‘What I did this summer’ now. The short version: She became a finalist in the 7th annual Bashas’ Donut Flavor Craze Contest. The 12-year-old south Chandler resident wanted to enter the contest and was dreaming up what flavor...
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Arizona Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Arizona, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Bashas' to attempt world record for largest doughnut mosaic

CHANDLER, AZ — Bashas will be attempting to break a very sweet world record next week. The Arizona-based grocery chain will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the "largest doughnut mosaic" on Tuesday. Bashas' officials say they will start preparing for the world record attempt on Monday...
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens another location in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess unveils ultra luxe Privado Villas

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Arizona’s largest and longest running AAA Five Diamond hotel is opening a new ultra luxe boutique hotel within a hotel. The Privado Villas will replace the Casitas with 119 residential style suites situated in 14 pods on the west end of the 65 acre property, set apart in an exclusive and private area.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona Ranks on Tripadvisor’s Top U.S. Experiences for 2022

Some of the best experiences and activities in the world are right here in the state of Arizona. As a part of Tripadvisor’s 2022 Traveler’s Choice awards, Arizona ranks on the top overall experiences in the U.S. as well as the top nature and outdoor activities, and top attractions in the country. Find the best of the best activities and attractions that Arizona offers below.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Three Bites: A Finer Fajita

Valley chefs put hot rocks to good use with sizzling, scrumptious molcajete plates. The three-legged mortar and pestle known as a molcajete was originally used to grind grains and spices in Aztec and Mayan civilizations. Today, the volcanic stone vessels are also used to deliver sizzling food to the table in Mexican restaurants, providing a dramatic presentation for shared meals. At The Mexicano, executive chef Fidencio Alatriste serves three versions, including the Sonoran, with shrimp, carne asada and chicken ($39, pictured). Alatriste heats the molcajete to 500 degrees and drapes the proteins over the sides to start the cooking process along with onions, freshly roasted nopales and firm wedges of panela cheese. He then fills the scorching-hot vessel with a feisty dried chile broth tickled with lime juice, so every bite of steak, chicken and fish is tender and packed with flavor. Each order is bolstered with a side of refried pinto beans, Mexican rice, salsa and warm, house-made blue corn tortillas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
What Now Phoenix

Sonson’s Pasty Co. to Open a New Store in Gilbert

Sonson’s Pasty Co. will open a new shop in Gilbert soon. What Now Phoenix has obtained public records permitting a new sign to go up at 1430 W. Warner Road, in the shopping center with the Warner & McQueen Goodwill and the new Gilbert location for Mr. Zeke’s Restaurant that opened this year.
GILBERT, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona to be featured on 'United Shades of America'

Arizona will get national attention this weekend, as the state is highlighted on the newest episode of “United Shades of America.” The show travels to Phoenix in order to discuss “wokeness” in America and critical race theory with its residents. W. Kamau Bell is the show’s...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy