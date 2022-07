Talk is cheap, wishes are free and a fool is included with every purchase. So spend your time wisely. The photo above shows the Pagosa Springs Town Council considering a motion to enter into ‘executive session’ at their regular meeting last Tuesday, July 5. Shown on the far left is Town Attorney Clay Buchner, and — scratching her head — Town Manager Andrea Phillips, facing the dais. Seated at the dais we can see, from left, Brooks Lindner, Mat deGraaf, Mayor Shari Pierce, and Maddie Bergon. Not shown in the photo but also part of the executive session were Council members Matt DeGuise, Jeff Posey, and Gary Williams, plus Community Development Director James Dickhoff and Town Clerk April Hessman.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO