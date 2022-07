Another tree-damaging pest has been found in Michigan. Beech leaf disease is another in an onslaught of invasive insects and diseases killing trees in Michigan. Simeon Wright is with the Department of Natural Resources. He says a microscopic worm is damaging beech tree leaves. "You get very stunted, distorted, and puckered leaves, then eventually buds that don't unfurl in the springtime," he says.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO