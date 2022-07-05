ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer vetoes election bill despite wide bipartisan support

By WCMU
wcmu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would set deadlines for calling special elections. Those elections replace lawmakers who resign, are removed, or die in office. The bill...

