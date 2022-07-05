ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK strikes: six milestones in the history of industrial action in Britain

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hmfel_0gWNHzzy00
The UK is experiencing a spike in industrial action as workers facing the cost of living crisis try to negotiate for wage increases. Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

Holidaymakers and commuters are expecting significant disruption this summer following a recent surge in strike action in the UK and Europe. UK train drivers are the latest group to consider striking in what could be the first national rail strike in more than 25 years

Strikes – a withdrawal of labour from employers – have been happening ever since the workers at the Royal Necropolis at Deir el-Medina in Egypt organised an uprising in 1152 BC over late wages. British industrial action has a much shorter, but still turbulent, history that has often been fuelled by changing economic conditions.

Workers today face high inflation and government reluctance to raise public sector wages, combined with the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting cost of living crisis. With continued industrial action very likely in the months ahead.

Here are some major milestones in the history of UK strike action to date:

1. Pre-20th century: law both restricts and supports union activity

In Britain, documented strike action started in the 17th century, when groups of skilled workers used brief periods of industrial action to get better conditions of work and pay. During the 18th century, various pieces of legislation made strikes illegal.

But when the Trade Union Act of 1871 allowed trade unions to become legal bodies, a flurry of industrial activity occurred in industries such as coal mining and textiles, as new unions fought for better conditions.

2. Post-WWI: economic decline leads to demands for better pay

Following a lull during the first world war, industrial action intensified in the 1920s as employers tried to reduce wages amid much post-war economic and political change. Nearly 8 million days’ work were lost to strikes in 1925, rising to 162 million lost days in 1926 when 1.7 million workers went on strike in support of a million miners.

Miners’ refusal to accept a 10% wage reduction that year, for example, led to a nine-day general strike in support of the locked out miners in May. During a general strike, the Trades Union Congress – a group representing the majority of unions in England and Wales – asks members of different unions to strike in support of affected workers.

Working days lost to strike action, UK (1931-2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfVbt_0gWNHzzy00
Total working days lost to strikes in the UK, 1931-2020 (000s) Office of National Statistics

3. Post WWII: governments struggle to tame union power

Levels of strike activity in Britain fell again in the 1930s, but picked up significantly after the second world war. At this time, the majority of strikes – about 2,000 per year – were unofficial, or not supported by trade unions. This prompted government calls for greater union accountability, a cooling-off period before strikes, as well as ballots – or votes – on strikes.

The unions’ rejection of these suggestions led to further industrial conflict, including two coal miners’ strikes under Edward Heath’s 1970-1974 Conservative government. The strikes led to power cuts across the country and then an enforced three-day working week to curb electricity use as the striking coal miners forced the government to ration dwindling fuel supplies.

4. 1970s: the failed social contract and the Winter of Discontent

Harold Wilson’s Labour Party came to power in the 1974 general election and suggested a “social contract” with unions where they would curb wage demands in return for nationalisation and increased spending on social welfare. The government failed to deliver upon this agreement, however, and trade unions began to demand substantial wage rises to ensure members’ pay kept up with the high inflation of the late 1970s.

An effort by Ford factory workers to gain a 25% weekly raise in August 1978, for example, triggered nine weeks of strikes and was settled with a 16.5% wage increase. This kicked off a a period now known as the Winter of Discontent. The following January, 20,000 railway workers held four one-day strikes over the course of the month. About 1.3 million municipal workers also called a one-day national strike for pay increases on January 22 1979.

The strikers were increasingly vilified by politicians and the media during this time. For example, a comment made by a councillor about the possibility of “burials at sea” due to a strike by Merseyside grave diggers in 1978 and 1979 saw trade unions publicly criticised for their lack of sympathy for the bereaved. Similarly, conservative politicians criticised the Labour government over a January 1979 public sector strike that included refuse collectors and resulted in rubbish piled high on the streets of central London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJNoA_0gWNHzzy00
Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher did much to curb trade union activity following her election in 1979.

5. 1980s: the rise of Thatcherism and the decline of union power

The election of Margaret Thatcher as Conservative prime minister in May 1979, signalled the start of a period of major restrictions on trade union power. Five employment acts and one Trade Union Act were introduced between the start of Thatcher’s two terms and the end of John Major’s Conservative government in 1997. These laws restricted the right of picketing, prevented unions bringing their members out in support of other unions and introduced fines and asset seizures for unions that struck without a ballot.

Some of this legislation was tested in another miners’ strike that lasted from 1984 into 1985. After a proposed 5.2% wage increase was rejected by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in October 1983, the National Coal Board (the UK corporation created to run nationalised coal mines) threatened to reduce output and was rumoured to have drawn up a list of pit closures.

An unballoted strike erupted on March 9 1984, which lasted for nearly a year. It progressed into a national strike as NUM leader Arthur Scargill sent “flying pickets” – striking union members – to different picket lines around the country by car and coach. Mass picketing led to violent clashes and even deaths. There were also several legal twists and turns as the High Court fined the NUM £200,000 and seized its assets because it had not called an official strike by ballot.

The strike ended without any settlement when the miners returned to work without agreement on March 3 1985. After a year without pay, they had effectively been starved into submission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pc1Ta_0gWNHzzy00
Tens of thousands of people, including union members, demonstrated against the increasing cost of living in central London on 18 June 2022. Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

6. Present day: A return to the 1970s?

Trade union power and activism has steadily declined since the turbulence of the 1980s. Membership had grown from 4 million in 1914 to a peak of 13.2 million in 1979, but has since halved to about 6.5 million people.

The number of days lost to strikes in recent years is typically little more than one million, with the highest annual total of working days lost in one year since 2000 was 1.4 million in 2011.

But industrial action is stirring again. As transport workers, barristers and airline staff have all called strike action in recent weeks, this figure may well be exceeded in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK reinstates warning against travel to Sri Lanka

The UK government has reinstated advice against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka as a severe economic crisis has sparked civil unrest. A shortage of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food has sparked protests and violence in the Asian country. Sri Lanka's government said it only...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The start of Britain's summer holiday chaos! Cyprus brings back face masks indoors in light of soaring Covid cases as French city of Nice says coverings will be mandatory on public transport again

Cyprus will reintroduce mandatory face masks in response to rising coronavirus cases, in the first sign of summer holiday chaos for British holidaymakers. The ruling — which comes into effect for everyone over the age of 12 on Friday — will make face coverings a legal requirement in all indoor public venues, including shops, pubs and restaurants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tonnes of food going unpicked on British farms ‘due to foreign labour shortage’

A shortage in the number of workers on British farms has left tonnes of food unpicked, the agriculture industry has warned. Decreasing seasonal work visas granted by the Home Office, delays in processing them, and a significant fall in the number of Ukrainian workers coming to the UK following Russia’s invasion has all resulted farms losing hundreds of thousands of pounds in their harvests. Derek Wilkinson, managing director of Sandfield Farms, part of the G’s fresh produce group, said labour shortages had cost around £250,000 of his asparagus and spring onion crop farmed in Worcestershire. “If we haven’t got...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Scargill
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Independent

Fishing feud at end of the world split US and UK over Russia

It's one of the world's highest-fetching wild-caught fish, sold for $32 a pound at Whole Foods and served up as meaty fillets on the menus of upscale eateries across the U.S. But Russia's obstruction of longstanding conservation efforts, resulting in a unilateral rejection of catch limits for the Chilean sea bass in a protected region near Antarctica, has triggered a fish fight at the bottom of the world, one dividing longtime allies, the U.S. and U.K. governments. The diplomatic feud, which has not been previously reported, intensified after the U.K. quietly issued licenses this spring to fish for the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Union Workers#Trade Unions#Industrial Action#Bc#British
Daily Mail

300 bottles of Cognac recovered from ship sunk in WWI could fetch nearly £8,000 EACH: French shipment on Swedish steamer bound for tsarist Russia ended up at bottom of the Baltic Sea after German U-boat strike

A hoard of contraband alcohol recovered from a shipwreck 100 years after it sank on its way to tsarist Russia is going on sale for nearly £8,000 a bottle. Hundreds of bottles were salvaged by a specialist Swedish team in the Sea of Aland, near the Baltic Sea, in 2019.
FRANCE
AFP

Sri Lanka suspends fuel sales as economic crisis worsens

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a two-week halt to all fuel sales except for essential services starting Monday and called for a partial shutdown as its unprecedented economic crisis deepened. Four out of five people in Sri Lanka have started skipping meals as they cannot afford to eat, the UN has said, warning of a looming "dire humanitarian crisis" with millions in need of aid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
U.K.
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

Weekly grocery shop is up by 8.6 per cent in Britain but that is better than the US, Canada, Netherlands, German, Denmark and Sweden

The average UK weekly food shop has gone up by 8.6 per cent in the past 12 months as inflation and the cost of living crisis bite, new data shows. In Britain the rising price of food and drink is lower than the general consumer inflation rate that currently stands at a 40-year-high of 9.1 per cent, largely because it also includes petrol and heating bills which have risen dramatically in recent weeks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

Argentina peso drops as left-leaning economy minister named

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s peso fell and stock prices dipped Monday after left-leaning Silvina Batakis was named economy minister following the surprise resignation of her more moderate predecessor over the weekend as the country struggles with economic woes. Batakis was named late Sunday to take over...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Britain is being hit by a new wave of Covid – so what do we do now?

Britain is now going through its third major wave of Covid-19 infections this year. According to the ONS Infection Survey released last week, about 1.7 million people in the UK are estimated to have been infected in the week ending 18 June, a 23% rise on the previous week. This follows a 43% jump the previous week. The figures raise several important questions about how the nation will fare in the coming months as it struggles to contain the disease.
WEATHER
US News and World Report

EU Rolls Out $1.3 Billion to Help Nigeria Diversify Its Economy

ABUJA (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) and its development finance institutions will provide Nigeria with 1.29 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help Africa's most populous country diversify its economy away from oil, a document from the bloc showed on Monday. Nigeria has been trying to broaden its economy and...
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

Why Wales should rebrand as ‘the land of dragons and legends’ to increase tourism

The Welsh government wants more foreign tourists. So much so, that they recently put out a call for ideas about how to attract them. The solution that my colleagues and I have put forward is simple – Wales should embrace their dragons and their legends and use them as the nation’s unique selling point. Wales should become “the land of dragons and legends”.
LIFESTYLE
The Conversation UK

Rwanda deportations: what is the European Court of Human Rights, and why did it stop the UK flight from taking off?

A flight chartered to send asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda as part of a new government policy was grounded following an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The plan to deport asylum seekers for processing in Rwanda is intended, the government says, to deter people from making the dangerous journey across the Channel to the UK. This first flight had been scheduled to take off on June 14 with just seven passengers on board. There had been more due to fly but legal action enabled them to be removed.
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy