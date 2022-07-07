Newly reopened Greens Ledge Lighthouse in Norwalk working toward offering tours for first time in 100 years

The Greens Ledge Lighthouse off the coast of Norwalk and Darien has recently re-opened following a major renovation project.

The lighthouse was built in 1902.

The Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society acquired the lighthouse in 2017 with the mission of restoring and preserving the landmark.

The society raised $2 million from the community to renovate the lighthouse. The lighthouse's foundation and interior were repaired, among other projects.

The Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society is currently hosting private events at the lighthouse. Society President Tim Pettee says the goal is to offer public tours this fall and educational programs next year in coordination with the Maritime Aquarium.