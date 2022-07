Public Health Director and Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh has been one of six people selected for the 2022-23 class of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy fellows at the National Academy of Medicine. This fellowship is the nation’s most prestigious learning experience at the nexus of health, science and policy in Washington, D.C. Since 1973, this nonpartisan fellowship has offered exclusive, hands-on policy experience with the most influential congressional and executive offices. Over the years, more than 300 fellows from across the nation have worked hand in hand with the best and brightest in federal health policy to gain an insider’s perspective of the political process, develop unmatched leadership skills, and build a professional network that lasts a lifetime. Dr. Goh will be taking a personal leave of absence from the City beginning August 22, 2022 until the completion of the one-year fellowship.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO