Pflugerville, TX

Tamara Rochelle Rogers

Elgin Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamara "Tammy" Rochelle Rogers, 53, of Pflugerville, passed away suddenly Friday evening, June 24, 2022. She...

Elgin Courier

Guilty verdict announced in Smith murder trial

Attorney General Paxton is pleased to announce on June 30, 2022, after six hours of deliberations, a jury returned a capital murder guilty verdict in the case of State v. Freddie Lee Smith.  Former Austin Police Officer Vontrey Clark hired Freddie Smith to kill Samantha Dean for $5,000 because she was pregnant with Clark’s child and refused to have an abortion. Clark and Dean had been in a sporadic relationship for over six years.  Clark had his friend, Kevin Watson, broker the deal to hire Smith to kill Dean and her unborn baby. A former Kyle Police Department Victim Services ...
AUSTIN, TX

