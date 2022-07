LINCOLN — The Nebraska Republican Party has told six GOP activists who have agitated for changes in the party that they are not welcome at its state convention Saturday in Kearney. This week, the state party sent letters to a half-dozen people saying it would not credential them because they either had switched political parties, […] The post Six rejection letters add fuel to weekend fight over future of Nebraska GOP appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO