ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nominations are open for Insider's next class of Wall Street rising stars

By Business Insider
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyaUo_0gWMs60y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIhSJ_0gWMs60y00
We're looking for the next crop of rising stars on Wall Street.

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

  • Insider is putting together a power list of the young talent on Wall Street.
  • We want to spotlight the standouts in investment banking, investing as well as sales and trading.
  • Please submit your ideas here by August 5th.

We're seeking nominations for Insider's list of rising stars on Wall Street, and we want to hear from you.

Submit your suggestions below or via this form.

We're looking for the leaders of tomorrow, those making notable contributions or accomplishments and setting themselves apart from their class in investment banking, investing, and sales and trading.

In the past, we've had people with a variety of roles and experiences from companies including Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and the New York Stock Exchange.

Take a look at our 2021 list here.

Criteria and methodology

Our selection criteria: We ask that nominees be 35 or under as of September 30, 2022, based in the US, work front-office roles, and stand out from their peers. Editors make the final decisions.

Please make your submission below or through this form by August 5th to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission.

Please email Michelle Abrego at mabrego@insider. com with any questions or issues submitting your nominations.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Wall Street texting habit sticks banks with $1 billion in fines

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Regulators are poised to extract about $1 billion in fines from the five biggest US investment banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps. Morgan Stanley disclosed on...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Drove the Dow's 650-Point Gain

The Dow rallied today after a hot inflation report earlier this week. Hawkish members of the Fed publicly said they back a 75-basis-point rate hike later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Sales And Trading#Investment Banking#Rising Stars#Apollo Global Management#Blackstone
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Citigroup Are Falling Today

Major banks saw disappointing investment-banking revenue, which is also a big business for Citigroup. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Forget Tesla, Wall Street Thinks These 2 EV Stocks Could Double

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow exponentially this year, thanks to strong consumer demand and favorable government initiatives. However, the EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is currently grappling with supply chain issues and factory shutdowns. And we think EV stocks Xos (XOS) and Lion Electric (LEV) are worth adding to one's watchlist. Wall Street analysts see substantial upside potential in these stocks. Keep reading….
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Benzinga

Alphabet Set For 20-1 Stock Split On Friday: What It Will Mean For Google Investors

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL is set to execute its 20-1 stock split on Friday after market close, here’s what it means for investors. The split: There are two listed share classes of Alphabet, each with its own ticker symbol. GOOG shares are Class C shares with no voting rights, while GOOGL shares are its Class A shares, often known as common stock, which have the customary one-share-one-vote structure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon.com To $185? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

UBS cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $134 to $126. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $107.96 in pre-market trading. Raymond James lowered Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG price target from $330 to $294. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.3% to $204.84 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Warren Buffett Loves Amazon

Amazon's operating income is multiplying, demonstrating economies of scale. Amazon's stock is at nearly its lowest price in the last five years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried is positioning himself as crypto's 'lender of last resort' - but even he reportedly couldn't deal with the $2 billion hole in Celsius' balance sheet

FTX reportedly walked away from a deal to buy troubled crypto lender Celsius over the state of its balance sheet. The exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried has positioned himself as crypto's "lender of last resort" as the industry suffers a liquidity crunch. Celsius filed for bankruptcy this week after freezing all...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Business Insider

549K+
Followers
36K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy