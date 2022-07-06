ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton High “It’s Academic” Team Wins Academic Invitational

By Talbot County Public Schools
talbotspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Easton High’s It’s Academic Team placed 1st out of eight teams in the Eastern Shore Academic Invitational held at Wor-Wic College in Salisbury. Each match consisted of four rounds including toss-up questions, bonus questions, a category round, and “stump the experts” questions (more difficult toss-up questions). The Eastern Shore high...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 1

talbotspy.org

Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League Awards Seven Scholarships

On June 30, at the Chapter’s monthly dinner meeting, seven local students received scholarship awards ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 for a total of $14,500. Each recipient and attending parents were introduced and each student gave us a bit of background about themselves and their aspirations for college and career.
PRESTON, MD
talbotspy.org

St. Michaels Community Center Helps Fathers Build Skills

The St. Michaels Community Center is helping fathers get the skills they need to be involved in their children’s lives by sponsoring the National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad program beginning this August. The free program is being facilitated by the Responsible Fathers Initiative, with limited participation and pre-registration...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
WMDT.com

27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest makes a comeback in downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
SEAFORD, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service to an estimated 15,000 households that are currently unserved or underserved … Continue reading "Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO]" The post Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WMDT.com

Riverfest coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the … Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County" The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Jerome Pierce Retires After 45 Years of Service to the Town of Easton

On June 12, 2022, Jerome Pierce retired after 45 years of service to the Town of Easton. The Town held a retirement party attended by co-workers and family members who joined the celebration. Mayor Willey awarded a plaque commemorating Pierce’s time with the Town. Don Richardson, Town Manager, showed the Town’s appreciation by presenting a check for Pierce’s retirement.
EASTON, MD
Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Historic Dorchester County Church Vandalized

CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Storm damage: 2 Tornados reported in Maryland

BOWIE, Md. — Downed trees and damaged homes are just some of the things first responders are dealing with after a reported tornado was confirmed in Bowie, Maryland Tuesday evening. A second tornado was later confirmed in the Shady Side area of Anne Arundel County. Damages:. A spokesperson from...
BOWIE, MD

