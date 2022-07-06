ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Reading: Frederick Douglass’s “What to the Slave is the 4th of July?”

By Spy Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frederick Douglass Honor Society is pleased to announce their annual community reading of Frederick Douglass’s historic address “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” on Saturday, July 9, starting at 11 a.m. in front the Talbot County Court House, 11 North Washington Street, Easton,...

St. Michaels Community Center Helps Fathers Build Skills

The St. Michaels Community Center is helping fathers get the skills they need to be involved in their children’s lives by sponsoring the National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad program beginning this August. The free program is being facilitated by the Responsible Fathers Initiative, with limited participation and pre-registration...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League Awards Seven Scholarships

On June 30, at the Chapter’s monthly dinner meeting, seven local students received scholarship awards ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 for a total of $14,500. Each recipient and attending parents were introduced and each student gave us a bit of background about themselves and their aspirations for college and career.
PRESTON, MD
50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
Pittman Calls Out Influx of Money from Landfill Developer and Jessica Haire

Haire Campaign received $90,000 in contributions from Halle Corporation, associated businesses and family members. Annapolis, MD - County Executive Steuart Pittman met with more than 350 residents from communities around Two Rivers, Crofton, and Odenton at the Two Rivers Clubhouse and via Zoom last night to discuss updates in the permitting and litigation process over a proposed landfill long opposed by local residents. During the meeting, residents reported that County Councilmember Jessica Haire accepted $90,000 in campaign donations from individuals and LLCs associated with Halle Development, the company seeking to build the landfill.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the … Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County" The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
407 Woodland Estates Way

RARE FIND in SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS!!!! Blue ribbon schools: Benfield Elementary, Severna Park Middle School, and Severna Park High School. This impeccable home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a private lot in the Woodland Estates community, tucked between Chartwell and Shipley's Choice neighborhoods! Key Features include: Private Wooded Backyard, Renovated Kitchen with refinished cabinets, new backsplash tile, under cabinet lighting added, brand new light fixtures. Kitchen Appliances – 2 Full Dishwashers, New 48" GE Monogram Refrigerator, New Touchless Artesso Pull-Down prep faucet, First Floor Full Bath - convenient for use with backyard pool, full Laundry Room on First and Second Floor completely Renovated Master Bath , Whole House Generator, Rough-In Under Basement Stairs for Wet Bar, Full Bedroom and Bathroom in Basement.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates Set To Square Off In Monday’s Debate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the July 19 primary election just around the corner, WJZ wants to help you get acquainted with the candidates vying to become Maryland’s next governor. On Monday night, Baltimore City Community College will host a gubernatorial debate sponsored by the Baltimore Teacher Network and Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools. The event will be focused on our education system. Moderated by WJZ’s Denise Koch, Rev. Antoine Burton and Berol Dewdney, the gubernatorial debate will be streamed live on CBS News Baltimore 7-9 p.m. Below is a rough blueprint of the debate’s format: 7:00 p.m.: Candidates deliver opening statements explaining why...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jerome Pierce Retires After 45 Years of Service to the Town of Easton

On June 12, 2022, Jerome Pierce retired after 45 years of service to the Town of Easton. The Town held a retirement party attended by co-workers and family members who joined the celebration. Mayor Willey awarded a plaque commemorating Pierce’s time with the Town. Don Richardson, Town Manager, showed the Town’s appreciation by presenting a check for Pierce’s retirement.
EASTON, MD
Baltimore’s Vacant Homes Draw Interest From Investors

BALTIMORE (AP) — Members of a community development group gathered outside a vacant West Baltimore rowhouse on a cloudy winter morning, preparing for an auction, when a stranger in his 20s showed up with a New York accent and slicked-back hair. As the auctioneer called out bids for the six vacant homes in the 2700 and 2800 blocks of West North Avenue in Coppin Heights, the man began bidding aggressively, and the community development group members grew worried. ‘It’s a cane. It’s a cane’: Sheriff’s footage released by attorney general shows man’s fatal encounter with Harford deputies They had been eyeing the abandoned...
BALTIMORE, MD
Former BPD leader named new deputy mayor for public safety

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Barksdale as the city's next deputy mayor for public safety. The mayor said Barksdale brings a wealth of crime-fighting experience and sense of urgency to the job. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Inspector General responds to Baltimore City Schools over grade changing scandal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland’s Inspector General for Education has issued his response to Baltimore City Schools concerning improper grade changing. The IG is reiterating the need for an independent performance audit of Baltimore City Schools. This after the district pushed back when the IG found more than 12,500 failing grades changed to passing over four school years between 2016 and 2020.
BALTIMORE, MD
Do You Want To Work In Public Safety?

BALTIMORE — If you or someone you know wants to work in public safety, Baltimore now has an opportunity for people to get some experience. Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill today that established a public safety apprenticeship program into law. The apprenticeship gives the community, especially youth, the opportunity to get real life work experience and eventually join the next generation of the city's safety officials like firefighters and police officers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
Baltimore's long history of clashes involving squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A local nurse is speaking out after her car was stolen in West Baltimore. October 4th 2018 - VID | 'Squeegee boy' accused of damaging car in south Baltimore. Some are saying Baltimore's long-time and notorious "squeegee kids" are becoming more aggressive. One young man in...
BALTIMORE, MD

