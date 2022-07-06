ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain’s Boris Johnson battles to stay as prime minister amid revolt

By DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his office at 10 Downing St. in London on July 6, 2022. (Frank Augstein / Associated Press)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled to remain in office Wednesday, brushing off calls for hisresignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-ridden leadership.

Johnson rejected demands that he step down during a stormy session of the House of Commons amid a furor over his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official. Later in the day, a delegation of some of his most trusted allies in the Cabinet paid a visit to the prime minister at 10 Downing St. to urge him to go, but he remained unmoved, Britain’s Press Assn. reported.

The prime minister turned down suggestions he seek a “dignified exit” and opted instead to fight for his political career, citing “hugely important issues facing the country,” according to the news agency. It quoted a source close to Johnson as saying he told colleagues there would be “chaos” if he quit.

The 58-year-old leader who pulled Britain out of the European Union and steered it through the COVID-19 outbreak is known for his ability to wiggle out of tight spots, managing to remain in power despite allegations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament about government office parties that broke pandemic lockdown rules.

