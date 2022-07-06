ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrea Denver Explains His Exit From Summer House

Rumors swirled last week about a casting shake-up in the Summer House. Filming for next season is starting soon. Word has it Luke Gulbranson, Alex Wach, and Andrea Denver were let go while Ciara Miller has been demoted to “friend-of.” Luke has already confirmed his exit from the show, posting quickly after gossip started flying.

“Just so everybody knows, I’m not going to be on Summer House this year,” Luke shared in a video post. Alex also seemed to confirm the rumors of his firing in a cryptic caption about life throwing curveballs and taking time to self-reflect. There has been no word from Ciara, yet.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Andrea has finally made his piece known. He shared with the outlet, “I am taking a step away from television this year and I won’t be making a comeback to Bravo’s Summer House.”

Andrea shared that he has spent the last year developing a clothing brand with one of his buddy Alberto Volpato. “I am focusing on the launch of my clothing brand Son Of Wind, which is an [Italian unisex] streetwear brand designed by myself and one of my childhood best friends,” he explained.

“We have taken care of everything in the smallest detail to create a luxury clothing brand with the best materials. We will launch Son Of Wind at the end of August. I am sorry that I won’t be in the Hamptons with my friends this summer but I am giving all my attention to the brand and I am really excited for it.”

While I am happy for Andrea and wish him nothing but success and happiness, I can’t help but feel this is a major blow for Summer House. Are we going to be subjected to even more Craig Conover and Austen Kroll to make up for these losses in male casting?

Andrea added that there were a few “different reasons” for his choice to exit the show. He mentioned his girlfriend Lexi Sundin as one of them. “I feel like, on one hand, this is a really important moment. I just reconnected with this person that was already a part of my life before. I really care about her. It’s too fast for me to go on another vacation — filming with my friends and stuff.” He added that fans “prefer” to see him single on screen.

“The truth is that I felt that need, something coming from inside. You can’t control that. I know some people would like for me to be single, but at the same time, my heart belongs to someone and I am happy. That is the most important thing.” We stan.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SUMMER HOUSE WILL SUFFER WITHOUT LUKE, ANDREA, AND ALEX ON SCREEN? ANYONE FROM THE RETURNING CAST YOU WISH WOULD HAVE EXITED INSTEAD?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

