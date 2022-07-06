ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Photos: Overnight fire at Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities building in Davenport (July 6, 2022)

By JON GREMMELS jgremmels@qconline.com
qctoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overnight fire early Wednesday morning damaged the Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities building at 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. Davenport Fire Department crews were dispatched...

qctoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
RIVERDALE, IA
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Davenport, IA
Accidents
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
KCJJ

Chronic trespasser charged three times in four days at various IC locations

A transient with a chronic history of trespassing is back behind bars after being cited three times for the offense over the July 4th weekend. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Porscha Curry violated previous trespass warnings at the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go and the Town & Campus Apartments on July 1st, and the same Kum & Go and the Muscatine Avenue Walgreen’s on July 4th. She’s accused of harassing customers at the businesses, and Town & Campus management told police she hasn’t lived at the Arthur Street complex in over a month.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect assisted in May shooting

A 19-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she assisted in a shooting in May. Trayounce McGowan faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and control of a firearm by a felon, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Davenport Fire Department#District
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
police1.com

Iowa officer suffers fatal medical emergency after call

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

3-year-old Iowa boy dies following shooting

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A three-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a Coralville apartment complex over the weekend has died. The shooting happened around 12:19 Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Boston Way, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

GoFundMe set up for mother of Coralville 3-year-old shot and killed

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the mother of the three-year-old who died after being shot at a Coralville apartment on Sunday. Police said the shooting happened at around 12:19 p.m. at an apartment complex on Boston Way. Officers found three-year-old Damaria Sanders with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he later died.
CORALVILLE, IA
starvedrock.media

Princeton Man Brought in on Warrants

Failing to show up for a court date has bought a Princeton man some trouble. On Tuesday night, Bureau County Sheriff's deputies picked up 36-year-old Aaron Hubbard at the Princeton Bible Church for failing to answer to charges running from Violating an Order of Protection, to DUI, to Failing to Reduce Speed.
PRINCETON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. NICOLE GASPER, 39, 5’3”, 170 pounds, red hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Coralville Hy-Vee employee accused of stealing over $4,500

A Coralville Hy-Vee employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business. According to Coralville Police, staff at the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee began investigating suspicious cash register withdrawals when their attention turned to 36-year-old employee Kevin Woods of South Lucas Street in Iowa City. Woods allegedly made multiple fraudulent transactions from April 27th to June 29th, then pocketed the money from the register. Investigators say the incidents were caught on surveillance video.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man faces decades in prison after search warrant turns up drugs

A Coralville man was taken into custody on warrants relating to a search of his home earlier this year. On February 14th at approximately 2 am, investigators executed a search warrant at the Holiday Road residence of 37-year-old Setra Summerall, a convicted felon. The search located several types of narcotics, which were tested and came back positive for amphetamines, ecstasy, oxycodone, marijuana, THC cartridges, and psilocin. A semi-automatic rifle was also in plain view in Summerall’s bedroom.
CORALVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy