East Lansing, MI

Newsstand: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy appears on list of Heisman Trophy contenders

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
 3 days ago
Michigan doesn’t have the Heisman Trophy favorite or even a top contender, but sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was listed among potential winners, with Vegas Insider recently updating their 2022 Heisman Odds. McCarthy is expected to battle with senior signal-caller Cade McNamara, the 2021 starter, for the top job during fall camp and potentially into the season.

Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2024 safety C.J. Heard narrowed down his recruitment to a top 12 schools list. Heard is the No. 315 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2024.

Heard is still considering Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.

Heard wants to focus on football ahead of his junior season.

“I wanted to start cutting down my list of schools early because I want to be able to enjoy playing the game instead of worrying about my recruitment,” Heard told On3.

Quote Of The Day

“I committed to Coach (Jim) Harbaugh in his office, and he talked to me about guarantees. He told me education is guaranteed, which is big for my family. He told me it’s guaranteed that I grow there and that it’s more than just football. I just loved it at Michigan. A.J. Henning was my host, and he gave me a good vibe. He showed me how much the team puts work in.”

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter Prep wide receiver Fredrick Moore on his recent pledge

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: New Michigan WR commit Fredrick Moore happy with decision, ready to build class

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Can Michigan land Top 100 DL John Walker?

Jeff Schiller, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball: Detailed look at Big Ten 2022-23 teams, Part I

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan football countdown to kickoff: 60 days until 2022 season

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football: Regent Jordan Acker on NIL, implications

E! News

College Football Player Brexten Green Dead at 20 After Cliff-Diving Accident

The college sports community has lost one of its members. Emporia State University's athletics department is mourning the death of redshirt freshman football player Brexten Green. According to the Kansas school's website, the student athlete died July 2 following a cliff-diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. He was 20 years old.
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Are Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

Michigan football fans are not happy with Jim Harbaugh this Friday afternoon. Just moments ago, Detroit native and five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment to the University of Oregon. He was also considering Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M. Michigan fans were hoping Moore would stay in-state, but Harbaugh and...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Oklahoma Sooners land in ESPN's updated preseason FPI?

The Oklahoma Sooners are in somewhat unfamiliar territory. For the first time in six years, OU wasn’t selected the preseason favorite in the conference. They had zero selections to the preseason All-Big 12 team on the offensive or defensive side of the football. Punter Michael Turk was their only preseason All-Big 12 selection. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected Newcomer of the Year, but missed on preseason first-team quarterback, which was given to Spencer Sanders.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Decision day arrives for 5-star Clemson target Peter Woods

CLEMSON — The wait is almost over for Peter Woods‘ decision. The five-star defensive lineman out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. is set to announce his commitment Friday night at 7. Woods is down to a final four of Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Jackson State, although...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Ranking the Big Ten: Punter

As the 2022 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our Ranking the Big Ten series by rating the top five punters in the conference, including some of the best kickers in the country and a newcomer to the league.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jay Bilas names Top 5 venues in college basketball

Venues are an underrated part of what sports are. While more and more stadiums go to a more modern feel, there’s some, specifically in college, that continue to endure as classic venues of their sport. That is especially true in college basketball. ESPN’s Jay Bilas has been in plenty of them in his 26 years with the network.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan property tax bills are about to go up: Why homeowners will pay more

Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, we're paying more to buy groceries, fill up the tank with gas, take out a mortgage — and soon to cover our property tax bills for homes in Michigan.  Homeowners can get ready to see bigger than normal increases in their summer property tax bills that are being sent out in July. And many are very likely going to need to prepare for an even bigger hike in property taxes next year too, thanks...
On3.com

JD PicKell: Why Oklahoma fans are feeling fine after turnover-laden offseason

No teams in the country went through more transition than Oklahoma and USC. The Trojans had the benefit of adding the Sooner’s former head coach in Lincoln Riley as well as OU transfers in QB Caleb Williams and WR Mario Williams. Oklahoma had the job of rebuilding the program after all of their departures. With all things considered, On3’s JD PicKell believes that Sooner fans think they’re a-okay.
NORMAN, OK
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. USC football schedule for 2022 seasonWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Daimion Collins opens up on Kentucky's team chemistry heading into next season

The shift in personnel on a college team can vary from offseason to offseason. For Kentucky basketball, it’s a drastic one every time with plenty of new faces replacing the old. The Wildcats lost eight players this offseason to either the NBA Draft, transfer portal or graduation. Three freshman and Illinois State tranfer Antonio Reeves are left to fill the void of their production. Even with all the changes from this spring, Wildcat forward Daimion Collins says this team’s chemistry is already in the works.
On3.com

Texas' 2022 schedule: Alabama

This game has been absolutely looming on the Texas schedule for years and years now. The thought has been, “better have your ducks in a row by 2022, Alabama’s coming.”. Now we come to it, the meaning of the game has been somewhat diminished. Texas is in year two of the Steve Sarkisian era and will be coming off one of the most wildly productive offseasons in Longhorn history. They’re in the enviable position in which a defeat to the Tide wouldn’t be terribly shocking or disappointing while a close loss or an outright win would be a massive boost.
On3.com

Relationships push Miami over the top for elite EDGE Jayden Wayne

Tacoma (Wash.) IMG Academy EDGE Jayden Wayne had suitors from coast to coast — literally. Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Miami, Washington and LSU were among the programs courting the No. 36 prospect in the On3 Consensus. On Saturday, Wayne announced for the Hurricanes, the culmination of a nearly four-year pursuit by ‘Canes head coach Mario Cristobal dating back to his time at Oregon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Texas Longhorns: Get to know the 2024 in state offers

The Texas Longhorns are working on a second straight top 5 class in the 2023 cycle, but the work on 2024 has already begun. Steve Sarkisian and staff have offered 35 prospects in the 2024 cycle that grew up in the state of Texas. Three of those have transferred to high schools out of state for the 2022 season.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

