Newsstand: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy appears on list of Heisman Trophy contenders

Michigan doesn’t have the Heisman Trophy favorite or even a top contender, but sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was listed among potential winners, with Vegas Insider recently updating their 2022 Heisman Odds. McCarthy is expected to battle with senior signal-caller Cade McNamara, the 2021 starter, for the top job during fall camp and potentially into the season.

Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2024 safety C.J. Heard narrowed down his recruitment to a top 12 schools list. Heard is the No. 315 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2024.

Heard is still considering Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.

Heard wants to focus on football ahead of his junior season.

“I wanted to start cutting down my list of schools early because I want to be able to enjoy playing the game instead of worrying about my recruitment,” Heard told On3.

Quote Of The Day

“I committed to Coach (Jim) Harbaugh in his office, and he talked to me about guarantees. He told me education is guaranteed, which is big for my family. He told me it’s guaranteed that I grow there and that it’s more than just football. I just loved it at Michigan. A.J. Henning was my host, and he gave me a good vibe. He showed me how much the team puts work in.” St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter Prep wide receiver Fredrick Moore on his recent pledge

Headlines Of The Day

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: New Michigan WR commit Fredrick Moore happy with decision, ready to build class

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Can Michigan land Top 100 DL John Walker?

• Jeff Schiller, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball: Detailed look at Big Ten 2022-23 teams, Part I

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan football countdown to kickoff: 60 days until 2022 season

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football: Regent Jordan Acker on NIL, implications