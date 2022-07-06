Newsstand: Former Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley signs rookie contract with San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Blake Wesley 25th overall (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images).

Blake Wesley is officially a pro. The former Notre Dame guard and No. 25 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft signed his rookie contract with the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, the team announced.

The team did not disclose contract terms. RealGM’s rookie wage scale, though, says Wesley will make $1.987 million in his first season. His salary increases to $2.087 million as a second-year player, and the third-year team option is worth $2.186 million. His fourth-year option would be an 80.1 percent increase over his third-year pay.

The first two years of first-round contracts are fully guaranteed. Teams can extend a qualifying offer after a first-round pick’s fourth season. Wesley’s would be worth 46.9 percent more than his fourth-year salary.

Wesley will play for the Spurs’ NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas, which starts Thursday and runs through July 17.

Wesley was Notre Dame’s first-ever one-and-done draft pick and led the Irish in scoring last season, averaging 14.4 points per game. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He was a second-team All-ACC selection. He was the first Irish player drafted since Demetrius Jackson in 2016 (45th overall). Jerian Grant (No. 19, 2015) was the program’s last first-round pick before Wesley.

Notre Dame’s top remaining 2023 wide receiver target, Austin Westlake’s Jaden Greathouse, has set a commitment date. The Irish are the favorite to land him, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Five-star running back Richard Young, who took an official visit to Notre Dame in June, left the Irish out of his top three.

“The Big Ten would take them today, tomorrow, five years from now, ten years from now.”

– A conference commissioner to The Wall Street Journal’s Laine Higgins on Notre Dame

