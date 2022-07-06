ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wilderness Walk: NHL Draft Eve

By Thomas P. Williams
hockeywilderness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first round of the 2022 NHL Draft is tomorrow! It is either going to be an entertaining night full of teenaged hockey players having their hockey dreams come true, or a hectic few hours full of...

www.hockeywilderness.com

The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the seventh with a single and Santana ambushed a fastball in the middle of the plate for his fifth home of the season and his biggest hit to date with the Mariners. Santana was acquired in late June from Kansas City for a pair of pitchers.
SEATTLE, WA

