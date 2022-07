Last month Master Gardeners sent an invitation to our neighbors in Payne County to send us nominations for some spectacular front yards full of great fl owers and inviting yards and entries. We would like to introduce to you the first two Cushing homeowners whose yards we would like to celebrate and showcase to the community. Please meet Marilyn and Richard Swanson, homeowners at 1201 S. Wilson…

PAYNE COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO