Montana Non-Profit Receives Generous Gift To Help Those In Need.

First time ever on the market and absolutely one of a kind! This adorable craftsman-style home was built by Dovetail construction in 2007 and the quality shows in every aspect of the home. The main home is just over 2000 sq. ft. with 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large laundry room, a built-in dining nook, a chef's style kitchen, steam shower, radiant floor heat in both upstairs bathrooms, and an oversized attached one-car garage. The front half of the home has an expansive stamped concrete, covered porch and a private nook for the hot tub. There is an additional heated two-car garage that is currently used by the owners with a 700 sq. ft. apartment above it that is rented on a month-to-month basis. This property has no restrictions for short-term rentals. Hot tub conveys and furniture is negotiable. You will be truly impressed by this home, schedule your showing today! See the attached list of amenities too many to list here!

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO