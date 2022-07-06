ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Non-Profit Receives Generous Gift To Help Those In Need.

By Derek Wolf
 4 days ago
Montana is blessed with many not-for-profit organizations that help thousands of people throughout the state. One of those organizations is Family Promise. Family Promise is leading the way in helping with family homelessness and early childhood learning with programs that help families get back on their feet while providing essential services...

NBCMontana

Wreaths Across America's education exhibit to visit Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America announced its Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in four Montana cities to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. To sponsor a veteran's wreath, visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship provides a live, balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Peak season hits western Montana, prices high, availability low

MISSOULA, Mont. — It is summer across western Montana and the major cities are feeling the heat when it comes to tourism. Hotel occupancy rates close to capacity even as the prices for your average daily room rise. “That has actually been increasing pretty much every month for the...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana Folk Festival 2022

WATCH NOW: Huge crowd returns to Uptown Butte for long-awaited Montana Folk Festival. The Montana Folk Festival organizers continues Sunday in Uptown Butte after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, 21 groups representing a diversity of musical and cultural traditions are scheduled to perform on six stages in Uptown Butte. Admission is free to all performances, although organizers urge attendees to contribute $20 per person or $25 for a family to sustain the festival this year and for years to come.
BUTTE, MT
FOX 11 and 41

Lightning strikes spark fires across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. – Two fires were reported this week just outside of Hot Springs Montana. The fires started due to lightning strikes in the area from the thunderstorms. The Wilks-Gulch fire started on Thursday afternoon when over 6,000 lightning strikes occurred in a part of Idaho and western Montana. The following days saw over 4,000 strikes in the area, causing the second fire.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
point2homes.com

217 N Kennedy, Belgrade, Gallatin County, MT, 59714

First time ever on the market and absolutely one of a kind! This adorable craftsman-style home was built by Dovetail construction in 2007 and the quality shows in every aspect of the home. The main home is just over 2000 sq. ft. with 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large laundry room, a built-in dining nook, a chef's style kitchen, steam shower, radiant floor heat in both upstairs bathrooms, and an oversized attached one-car garage. The front half of the home has an expansive stamped concrete, covered porch and a private nook for the hot tub. There is an additional heated two-car garage that is currently used by the owners with a 700 sq. ft. apartment above it that is rented on a month-to-month basis. This property has no restrictions for short-term rentals. Hot tub conveys and furniture is negotiable. You will be truly impressed by this home, schedule your showing today! See the attached list of amenities too many to list here!
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

GALLATIN RIVER FLUSHED!!!

Montana brags about our Blue-Ribbon wild trout fisheries. The Yellowstone, Madison, and Gallatin Rivers top this list. With this label comes crowds, overuse, and abuse. Many of these rivers are going Green, and that’s not a good thing! ￼. Sadly, the Gallatin River is downstream of the community known...
BIG SKY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This is One of the Fastest Growing Facebook Pages in Montana

If you spend a lot of time on social media and live in Montana, there's a certain Facebook page that has been getting a lot of attention. The Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots Facebook page is one of the fastest-growing pages on Facebook in Montana. The page was first created in 2016 but has become extremely popular within the past few months. In fact, the page just surpassed 100,000 followers.
KULR8

Three counties added to presidential major disaster declaration for Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Yellowstone, Treasure and Sweet Grass counties have been added to the presidential major disaster declaration for Montana. On Thursday, it was announced FEMA approved Montana’s request to add the three counties, for a total of six counties in southern Montana now eligible for aid through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Landowners Under Pressure to Gain Stream Mod Permits

Due to the extreme flooding across Southern Montana last month, Conservation Districts across Montana are seeing influxes of emergency permits for stream-modification work from homeowners needing to do work after the flooding. As a result, these same Districts have now urged homeowners to plan ahead and get the permits ahead of time.
MONTANA STATE
keyzradio.com

V.A. Clinics In Montana Set To Shutter May Have Been Saved Thanks To a Push From Congress

Williston, ND (KEYZ) - Earlier this year, a report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs laid out sweeping proposals for changes to VA healthcare facilities, including closing some clinics in Montana. Now, though, it appears those recommendations aren’t going anywhere, due to opposition in Congress. Twelve U.S. senators,...
moneyinc.com

20 Must-See Mountains in Montana

Montana is a state with opportunities to get outdoors and participate in activities that connect us more closely with the natural environment. Montana’s mountains are best for simply taking in the exquisite view they create, while some of them are ideal for trekking and climbing. Montana is a name of Spanish origin. It’s translated as Mountains. It offers a spectrum of mountains of varying elevations and climbing difficulties. There’s something for everyone, but all the mountains on our list are breathtaking. Here are twenty must-see mountains in Montana to visit when you’re in the area.
MONTANA STATE
tsln.com

Hell and High Water: Montana Ranchers Affected by Historic Flooding

Near Roscoe, Montana, Austin Frank watched his neighbor’s house come down the East Rosebud River, redirecting the rising water toward his house, corrals and barns. Crystal Andersen was working horses at her cousin’s barn when a neighbor walked in, requesting help to get another neighbor’s cattle out of the path of the rising Yellowstone River.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Outdoor Company Opens New Store in Bozeman

It's impressive how they filled the space with so much product, and it still feels open to moving around. It's official Bozeman. The massively popular online outdoor store Backcountry has opened its new location in downtown Bozeman in the old Gallatin Laundry Building. The space is massive and filled with every type of outdoor gear and clothing you could imagine.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

