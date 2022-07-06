ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Retired Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief Robert Lee Dies at 77

pasadenanow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief Robert Lee, a long-time Pasadena resident who became the first African American Battalion Chief, Assistant Fire Chief and Deputy Fire Chief in the history of the LA County Fire Department, has passed away. He was 77. Chief Lee served the County of...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 2

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Hometown Hero, LAPD Officer Jeff Briscoe Retires After 25 Years, Leaving His Legacy To LAPD Sons

Thirty-three year SCV Resident Jeff Briscoe was born and raised in Elyria, Ohio. Jeff headed out to California to live “The California Dream” at age 21 on his own with only gas money and a few survival items in his van. He soon started a career with So Cal Gas Company and worked his way eventually to a pipeline mechanic welder, but always had a dream of becoming a LAPD police officer.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Man in custody after climbing Vincent Thomas Bridge

LOS ANGELES - One man was taken into custody after abandoning his car on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro and climbing parts of the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. Calls about a masked man began coming in around 1:15 p.m., according to CHP. Authorities say the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Pasadena, CA
State
Maryland State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Vincent Thomas Bridge shut down following report of armed man

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro was shut down to through-traffic Sunday afternoon following a report of a man armed with a firearm. The California Highway Patrol responded to the bridge over the Los Angeles Harbor around 1:15 p.m. Officers received reports that a man on the bridge was armed with a firearm. CHP […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Malibu pickaxe vandal arrested: LASD

LOS ANGELES - A man caught on camera armed with a pickaxe and accused of several vandalism incidents in Malibu has been arrested. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect - identified as Thomas Aaron Brothers - was arrested Friday in Santa Monica after authorities received a tip from a victim regarding his whereabouts.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Lee
2urbangirls.com

South LA house party turns deadly

LOS ANGELES – A man, approximately 25 years old, was fatally wounded while attending a house party Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Detectives believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was shot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

California Highway Patrol investigates Garden Grove freeway death

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a freeway off-ramp Saturday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The death was reported at about 10:30 a.m. at the Goldenwest Street off-ramp to the eastbound 22 Freeway, the CHP said. A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner's office was called...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another house party turns deadly with three shot dead in LA County area

DOWNEY, Calif. – Three men were shot dead and two other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday while attending what police called “some sort of residential party” in Downey. Officers were sent to the 8100 block of Leeds Street at about 12:45 a.m. regarding a call of...
DOWNEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Fire Academy#Art#African American#Administrative Services#The Prevention Bureau#The Rescue Youth Program#Fire Department District
Boston 25 News WFXT

Armed man on rooftop killed by police in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A potential rooftop gunman was shot and killed Saturday morning by officers with the Long Beach Police Department in California. Officers responded just after 11 a.m. PDT to a 911 call about a dispute in a vehicle, which investigators later determined was a kidnapping, assault and attempted carjacking that left an unidentified victim hospitalized, the Long Beach Post reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
point2homes.com

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in LA County area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man who was shot to death in the unincorporated Florence-Graham area near South Los Angeles was identified Saturday. The victim was identified as Jesus Salazar of Muscoy, a San Bernardino County community, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy