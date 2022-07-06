Best Aston Villa retro shirts 2022: The best classic football shirts Villa have ever had

Aston Villa retro shirts are as popular as ever, with classic football shirts available online even 40 years after the historic European Cup triumph.

With retro shirt sales soaring online, some of the best football shirts you can still buy are old ones. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out either – there are plenty of choices for Villa fans.

Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring some of the best Premier League jerseys ever…

1. Aston Villa 1996 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

For fans of a certain age, this is the Aston Villa shirt – and that sponsor is just perfect for the club, right? The little lion insignia printed all over the top is a classy touch, as are the gold flourishes.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro

2. Aston Villa 1994 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

One of the greatest-ever Premier League sponsors. Red, green and black stripes just shouldn't work – but this shirt is one of the all-time great away jerseys in English football.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro

3. Aston Villa 1994 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Like the green, black and red? You'll love the home. The thick pinstripes were a staple of the 1990s and the Muller sponsor is one of the finest that Villa have ever had.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro

4. Aston Villa 1990 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

An all-over pattern that recalls a time of Euro 88 and Italia 90, this top is unmistakeable Villa. The collar is very nice indeed and the blue sleeves are wonderful.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro

5. Aston Villa 1988 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Hummel dished out a few of these kits – most notably one to Southampton and one to the Denmark national side. But the Aston Villa version is one of the nicest in the archives and something completely different to most of the Midlanders' tops.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro

6. Aston Villa 1982 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Villa wore white when they won the European Cup – a crying shame because the 1982 home shirt is one of the most beautiful you will ever come across. The central badge is iconic, too.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.