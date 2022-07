Grant Shapps has said he believes a straight-talking conversation with Boris Johnson was part of the reason the prime minister decided to step down during the Tory rebellion.The transport secretary, who is one of Tory leadership hopefuls, said he made sure his boss was “getting the facts” as he was quickly losing support from his party in a very public manner. “He listened carefully and, as we know, the next morning said that he would stand down,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Asked if he thought this invervention was part of the reason for Mr Johnson deciding...

POLITICS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO