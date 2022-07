FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Two Allen Superior Court judicial officers have been called upon to take part in an overhaul of Indiana’s juvenile justice system. Magistrate Carolyn Foley was appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court to the Youth Justice Oversight Committee, formed to enact reforms made possible by the Indiana General Assembly. Judge Andrea Trevino was also called upon to be part of the effort, as Chair and Co-Chair of two different committees with important roles in juvenile justice. Foley and Trevino were appointed to their respective roles by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO