Yakima city crews are busy this week with road work and the removal of a tree on South 5th Avenue. The tree removal project will require closing a section of 5th Avenue Tuesday, July 5th. From 6:00 am to 4:00 pm, 5th Avenue will be closed between D Street and Cherry Avenue for the tree removal. A press release from the city says access will be maintained as much as possible to homes and businesses in the project area. Flaggers will be on site and detours will be posted. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project area if necessary. The repairs may cause interruptions or delays in scheduled refuse collection. If you have any questions contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 509-575-6005 for more information.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO