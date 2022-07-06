ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bliss ReBAR's Co-Owner Plans a New Restaurant, Coffee Shop, and Bar in Melrose

By Rudri Patel
Phoenix New Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may sound like a cliché, but it's true, endings often lead to new beginnings. Mark Howard co-owned Bliss ReBAR, a staple in downtown Phoenix known for its brunches, cocktails, and welcoming space often frequented by members of the LGBTQ community. The bar and restaurant closed at the end of...

What Now Phoenix

Sonson’s Pasty Co. to Open a New Store in Gilbert

Sonson’s Pasty Co. will open a new shop in Gilbert soon. What Now Phoenix has obtained public records permitting a new sign to go up at 1430 W. Warner Road, in the shopping center with the Warner & McQueen Goodwill and the new Gilbert location for Mr. Zeke’s Restaurant that opened this year.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Mexican food chain Someburros to open first West Valley location this month

PHOENIX — Mexican food chain Someburros announced Thursday that the opening of its first West Valley location will take place this month. The locally-owned restaurant is set to open its 13th Arizona location at the southwest corner of Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear on July 16. Someburros’ Goodyear location will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

Doshi Chicken & Cupbop Coming Soon to Chandler

A new fast-casual restaurant called Doshi Chicken & Cupbop will open this year in Chandler. The restaurant is currently finishing up construction at 4960 S. Alma School Road near the Snedigar Sports Complex. Doshi Chicken & Cupbop will specialize in Korean fare, particularly fried chicken and cup-bap, a street-food style...
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale family urges dog owners to ‘PAWS’

When Julie and Maury Kessler decided to repair the roof on their Scottsdale home, they asked all the typical questions of the roofing company: How long would the project take? What was the repair cost? Was there anything they should know in advance?. What the couple did not know was...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Tex Earnhardt’s old ranch eyed for high-end homes

The last major piece of land in Chandler available for a large single-family residential subdivision is a historic property. And that ain’t no bull. “This is the last of the 40 acres – everything else is like peanuts,” said David de la Torre, the city’s planning manager. “Everything else is just smaller infill stuff. So this is kind of the end of an era for Chandler.”
CHANDLER, AZ
West Valley View

Lincoln Property Co. plans next mega project

LPC Desert West, the Southwest arm of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., has completed a $53 million, 140-acre land acquisition in Glendale for Luke Field. The $515 million, 2.3 million-square-foot development is bordered by Litchfield Road, Northern Avenue, the new Northern Parkway and Luke Air Force Base. It is minutes from the Loop 303.
GLENDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Three Bites: A Finer Fajita

Valley chefs put hot rocks to good use with sizzling, scrumptious molcajete plates. The three-legged mortar and pestle known as a molcajete was originally used to grind grains and spices in Aztec and Mayan civilizations. Today, the volcanic stone vessels are also used to deliver sizzling food to the table in Mexican restaurants, providing a dramatic presentation for shared meals. At The Mexicano, executive chef Fidencio Alatriste serves three versions, including the Sonoran, with shrimp, carne asada and chicken ($39, pictured). Alatriste heats the molcajete to 500 degrees and drapes the proteins over the sides to start the cooking process along with onions, freshly roasted nopales and firm wedges of panela cheese. He then fills the scorching-hot vessel with a feisty dried chile broth tickled with lime juice, so every bite of steak, chicken and fish is tender and packed with flavor. Each order is bolstered with a side of refried pinto beans, Mexican rice, salsa and warm, house-made blue corn tortillas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Nine Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Think there’s nothing to do in metro Phoenix during the dead of summer? Think again. This weekend, you can view the latest work of a beloved local artist, hang out with horror geeks, or catch a game featuring the Valley’s best pro football team (spoiler: it ain’t the Arizona Cardinals). Details about each of these events — as well as others happening from Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10 — are below.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Val Vista Lakes residents in Gilbert step up to help brides in a bind

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — People who live in Val Vista Lakes in Gilbert stepped up to help a bride whose dream wedding was canceled due to an HOA board decision. “Your story blindsided all of us,” said Cher McCoy, a resident of Val Vista Lakes since 2002. McCoy and other homeowners said they hadn’t heard about the HOA Board of Directors voting to cancel all nonmember rental events until our story aired on Wednesday. Amy Greco, whose wedding is booked for March 25, 2023, at Val Vista Lakes, was told in an email that her event and others like it would be canceled as of January 2023 due to “legal reasons.”
GILBERT, AZ
wranglernews.com

Tempe moves forward with plans for major makeover of Rolling Hills Golf Course

Improvements are coming to Tempe’s Rolling Hills Golf Course, and the city is reaching out to the public for input on the plan. An in-person presentation is 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., by Valley-based Grass Clippings, which was hired by the city to remake and manage Rolling Hills, 1415 N. Mill Ave. The presentation will include a period for public questions and feedback.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona Ranks on Tripadvisor’s Top U.S. Experiences for 2022

Some of the best experiences and activities in the world are right here in the state of Arizona. As a part of Tripadvisor’s 2022 Traveler’s Choice awards, Arizona ranks on the top overall experiences in the U.S. as well as the top nature and outdoor activities, and top attractions in the country. Find the best of the best activities and attractions that Arizona offers below.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler center lines up free summer concerts

Chandler Center for the Arts has planned an electric series of free summer concerts Friday nights in July and August. All concerts are held at 7:30 p.m. and feature local artists. No ticket is required, but RSVP is requested with all seating done on a first come, first served basis.
CHANDLER, AZ

