Bliss ReBAR's Co-Owner Plans a New Restaurant, Coffee Shop, and Bar in Melrose

Valley chefs put hot rocks to good use with sizzling, scrumptious molcajete plates. The three-legged mortar and pestle known as a molcajete was originally used to grind grains and spices in Aztec and Mayan civilizations. Today, the volcanic stone vessels are also used to deliver sizzling food to the table in Mexican restaurants, providing a dramatic presentation for shared meals. At The Mexicano, executive chef Fidencio Alatriste serves three versions, including the Sonoran, with shrimp, carne asada and chicken ($39, pictured). Alatriste heats the molcajete to 500 degrees and drapes the proteins over the sides to start the cooking process along with onions, freshly roasted nopales and firm wedges of panela cheese. He then fills the scorching-hot vessel with a feisty dried chile broth tickled with lime juice, so every bite of steak, chicken and fish is tender and packed with flavor. Each order is bolstered with a side of refried pinto beans, Mexican rice, salsa and warm, house-made blue corn tortillas.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO