ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Red Hair In Latest IG Post

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459vLI_0gWLY0DR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXhlT_0gWLY0DR00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Lala Anthony took to Instagram to show off her latest look and we’re in love!

Taking to the platform, the actress and TV personality gave us major Jessica Rabit vibes when she donned a deep red wig with loose curls that we wore parted down the middle to frame her gorgeous face. Her outfit matched her hair perfectly as she rocked an all red, cut out Saint Laurant jumpsuit that currently retails for $2,190 and fit her like a glove. She rocked minimal makeup on her face and served face and body as she posed for her 13.3 million Instagram followers while hanging out in New Orleans during Essence Fest.

“Jessica vibes,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

“Red head ,” one of the beauty’s millions of followers commented underneath the sexy look while another wrote, “wowww
,” and another commented, “ Untouchable
.” We’re loving this all red look on the superstar! What do you think about Lala’s style? DON’T MISS… LaLa Anthony’s Fashion Evolution Over The Years Lala Catches The Bouquet At Naturi Naughton’s Wedding And Hilariously Celebrates On Instagram: ‘I Told Y’all It’s Tasha & Keisha Til The End’ LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lala Anthony
Person
La La Anthony
Person
Naturi Naughton
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Posts A TikTok Video To NBA YoungBoy's Song

The death of Nipsey Hussle has been a trending topic lately. Since it's been reported that his alleged murderer, Eric Holder, was attacked in prison, people have been talking about the rapper's unfortunate passing more and more. While things regarding the case are causing Nip's name to be brought up, something on the other end of the spectrum is also bringing in attention.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hair#Deep Red#British Royal Family#Essence Fest
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Upworthy

Mom dressed in school uniform hilariously rocks out with son who didn't want to go to class

A mom from Uganda is going viral on social media after sharing the lengths she had to go to in order to convince her son to go to school. Julie Underwood Sharon, an actress and fashion designer, took to TikTok in May to post a hilarious video of herself rocking out with her young son, who apparently didn't want to attend class that day. Twinning with the little boy in a matching school uniform, socks and even a small backpack, Sharon danced her heart out in what appeared to have been a desperate attempt to cheer up her son.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Responds To Rumor That He Wore A Cheerleading Uniform In Bed

Nick Cannon has responded to a claim from Tyisha Hampton that he wore a cheerleading uniform in bed for Kel Mitchell. Hampton, who was married to Mitchell from 1999–2005, said on TikTok that she once walked in on Cannon wearing the outfit in an attempt to cheer Mitchell up after he had cheated on her.
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy