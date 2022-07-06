ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Africans Mourn Deaths Of 21 Teenagers In Tavern Tragedy

By Johnnie Isaac
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African mourners gathered in the coastal city of East London on Wednesday to grieve the still-mysterious deaths of 21 teenagers in a poorly ventilated local tavern 10 days ago. Dressed in black, they sung and danced to solemn gospel songs in front of the coffins of 19 of...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Africans#Tavern#Black Africans#Parlour#Violent Crime#Reuters
The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy