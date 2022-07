Teams have reportedly been hesitant to meet the Brooklyn Nets' asking price in Kevin Durant trade talks. "The market does not want to pay a super premium price for him, because if you trade away all of these top assets on your team to get him, he becomes less valuable to you. And that gulf is why we are in a stalemate right now and could have one for a while," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on Get Up (4:20 mark).

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO