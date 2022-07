Newton, KS was the site of a gunfight between officers. In August 1871, Bill Bailey’s luck ran out. He was serving as a special policeman in Newton, Kansas. His charge: keep the peace when cowboys came through at the end of cattle drives. On August 11, Bailey got into an argument with fellow officer Mike McCluskie in the Red Front Saloon. Things got physical and Bailey ended up in the street outside. McCluskie followed, pulled his gun and shot Bailey in the chest—he died the next day. McCluskie was never tried, despite the fact that Bailey was unarmed.

NEWTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO