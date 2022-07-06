ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Prince William and Kate Middleton Were "In Complete Unison" at Wimbledon, Body Language Expert Says

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a total power couple . You would be hard-pressed to deny it at this stage in their marriage.

In their latest outing, Prince William and Kate Middleton proved their strong bond 10 times over, as they were seen donning basically the same exact expression as each other at every turn while watching the tennis match.

But don't take it from me: Body language expert Darren Stanton observed how connected the Cambridges seemed during the event—and we definitely have the pics to prove it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLQHN_0gWL99Ig00

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

"Keen tennis fans, it’s clear to see that both Kate and William are invested in the action on court as they watched a game on Centre Court," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo .

"It’s interesting, as the couple were in complete unison with their behavior while spectating—during a tense moment on court, Kate was seen anxiously tucking her hair behind her ears as William pulled an expression of tension.

"At times, we also saw Kate smiling broadly with enjoyment—she has become known for always displaying genuine emotion and Wimbledon was no different. Her smiles were sincere and her whole face was engaged as she soaked up the atmosphere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lw1Ym_0gWL99Ig00

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

For Stanton, this appearance was a powerful foreshadowing of what we can expect from William as King.

"As always, an outing on such a public scale sees Kate and William setting the scene and a precedent for how things are to be for when William becomes King," he says.

"They are two individuals who aren’t afraid to be themselves while still upholding their royal duties graciously and as best they possibly can."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYx62_0gWL99Ig00

(Image credit: Photo by Anadolu Agency / Getty)

