ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

BritBox cost, plans and shows — all you need to know

By David Hollingsworth
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

BritBox is a streaming service that has a mixture of big TV shows and movies. The core content is provided by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, all mainstream UK broadcasters.

But it's important to note that BritBox is available both in the UK and the US. Plus it also produces its own original content, so there are shows on the service you can't watch anywhere else.

Also, ITV is increasingly debuting many shows on BritBox a long time before they become available on the channel. So if you're keen to watch major dramas first this could be a good streaming service for you to sign up for...

What are the top BritBox shows?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5dvB_0gWL94t300

Magpie Murders is among the gems on BritBox (Image credit: BritBox)

BritBox has produced a number of original shows including Magpie Murders , which has been adapted from Anthony Horowitz's hit novel. Other originals include the mystery series Murder in Provence , starring Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll, and the Agatha Christie adaptation, Why Didn't They Ask Evans? which was written and directed by Hugh Laurie. There's also The Dry , which takes a humorous look at staying sober and stars Roisin Gallagher and Ciarán Hinds.

One of BritBox's biggest draws is Sanditon and Sanditon season 2 , which are both available to stream. The glorious costume drama has been a huge hit, especially in the US. The service also has the largest collection of Downton Abbey content in North America. So, if you're into Downton — and who isn't?! — then BritBox could be a good investment. Plus US fans can also now enjoy the latest series of Silent Witness , Silent Witness season 25 , which has recently been added.

There are also old favorites available like Poirot , Only Fools and Horses , Soldier Soldier , Blackadder and many more.

BritBox also has a huge movie archive including classics like The Ipcress File and more recent hits like Trainspotting and The Duchess .

BritBox is also constantly adding content. In August on the UK service, it’s adding a host of new films including Chaplin , Gosford Park and a Girl with a Pearl Earring .

We have a full list of BritBox shows if you'd like to explore the service further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOVAs_0gWL94t300

Silent Witness season 25 is now on BritBox. (Image credit: BBC/Dan Kennedy)

How much does BritBox cost in the US?

The monthly fee is $6.99 or $69.99 for the full year. You save nearly $14 by signing up for the whole year but it's a bigger commitment.

How much does BritBox cost in the UK?

A BritBox subscription costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year. You're saving almost £12 by signing up for a year, but the monthly rolling deal is more flexible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9PGW_0gWL94t300

BritBox on Amazon Prime Video Channels

BritBox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels . Your subscription, including billing, is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price. View Deal

Is there a BritBox free trial?

Yes! There's a seven-day free trial in both countries. So, there's no problem in trying it out and if you don't like it, simply cancel.

What BritBox subscription plans are there?

There's one standard plan where all the content on the service is available. You can pay monthly or for the full year.

Is BritBox on Prime Video?

Yes, BritBox is available through Prime Video . BritBox subscribers can therefore access the service through the Prime Video app on smart TVs, mobiles, online and via game consoles.

Does BritBox have ad breaks?

No. So that's a nice bonus — you won't have to sit through adverts before watching your shows.

What devices does BritBox support?

BritBox states it supports the following devices:

Apple TV — 4th Generation and above (2015 onwards); Support for Airplay on older AppleTV devices

Amazon Fire TV — including Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Edition

Google Chromecast — All models

YouView (including BTTV and TalkTalk TV) - Devices since late 2014 (e.g. Humax DTR2000 and above)

Samsung — Models manufactured since 2016 (Tizen)

LG — Models manufactured since 2017

Panasonic — Premium ranges since 2015 including CX, DX, EX, EZ, FZ, GZ, HZ, FX700 & above, GX800 & above, HX800 & above

Sony — 2020 TV sets with YouView

JVC, Hitachi, Toshiba — Freeview Play compatible sets released since Autumn 2016

Bush, Logik, Polaroid & other sets manufactured by Vestel - Freeview Play compatible sets released since Autumn 2016. Brands include HiSense - 4K TV sets 2018 FreeSat - 4K ready set-top boxes (released 2020) NetGem - Netbox HD and Netbox 4K streaming boxes

ROKU — Roku Express, Roku Express 4K, Roku® Streaming Stick:tm:+, Roku Streaming Stick 4K & Roku Streambar (min. Firmware: v10.0.0 b1)

XBOX — XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X, XBOX SERIES S

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

7 new Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of brand new streaming recommendations. This week, The Boys season 3 comes to an end in an explosive finale, while new crime drama miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta, premieres on Apple TV Plus. US viewers can catch up on Killing Eve season 4, too, with the final installment of the show arriving on Hulu.
MOVIES
CNET

Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required

If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciarán Hinds
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Roger Allam
The Hollywood Reporter

Dakota Johnson in Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’: Film Review

Jane Austen purists will be aghast, but if you go with director Carrie Cracknell’s playful makeover of the author’s ruminative last completed novel into a buoyant Regency rom-com, you could be pleasantly surprised. Freely mixing language lifted from Austen’s prose with distinctly modern words and attitudes — this is a movie in which someone is described as “electrifying” in a pre-electric age — Persuasion is sufficiently bold and consistent with its flagrant liberties to get away with them. It also helps that the novel’s long-suffering protagonist, Anne Elliot, has been given irrepressible spirit and an irreverent sense of irony in Dakota Johnson’s incandescent performance.
MOVIES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Restock available at BT as Currys sells out – how to buy a console

Update 11 July: The PS5 is currently in stock at Currys and BT Shop, after selling out at Smyths Toys and several other retailers. The PS5 could restock at Game soon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously tough to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Samsung Smart Tv#Sony Tv#Itv#Channel 4#Channel 5#Magpie Murders#Downton Abbey
AOL Corp

Amazon is having a massive pre-Prime Day sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $3

Welcome to midsummer mania, where the sales are as explosive as the fireworks and the hits just keep on coming! With Prime Day looming (July 12th and 13th), you'd think Amazon would be cooling it with the deals this weekend, but not so! They just dropped a massive haul of discounts on everything from smart TVs to air fryers to style necessities and outdoor essentials. We've gathered all the best savings right here, so you can kick back wherever you are — beach, backyard or the comfort of your couch — and grab everything you need to make the rest of summer absolute perfection!
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Ray-Ban Sunglasses are on Sale Now Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Summer is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead outdoors. If you're daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Before Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts on July 12, there are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses that are up to 60% off.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Boo, Bitch’ + More

Action, comedy, and thrills are all about to pop off your TV screens this weekend with loads of great new TV shows and movies to watch. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out. Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV SHOWS
makeuseof.com

How to Watch Peacock on Your Smart TV

Peacock provides an excellent way to stream popular entertainment. Peacock will work on most smart TVs, including newer Samsung smart TVs, LG smart TVs, and Sony smart TVs. When you search for Peacock on your smart TV, you may find that it is already preloaded. To use it, you’ll still need to set up an account.
TECHNOLOGY
ETOnline.com

The Best Dyson Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save on Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day event will be here in just a few days, which also means that other retailers have already started dropping prices with competing Prime Day deals. These discounts are just as good as Amazon's — if not better — making now the best time to save on big ticket items for your home. Dyson especially has incredible early Amazon Prime Day deals on vacuums and air purifying fans.
ELECTRONICS
TVGuide.com

Outer Banks Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Latest News, and Everything to Know

This month marks one year since the release of Outer Banks Season 2, and we're patiently waiting for the return of the Netflix drama's third installment. Our hero John B. (Chase Stokes) and his friends, the working class Pogues, are set to continue their treasure hunt and tensions between them and the elite class Kooks are higher than ever after Season 2's finale.
TV SERIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

109
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy