BritBox cost, plans and shows — all you need to know

BritBox is a streaming service that has a mixture of big TV shows and movies. The core content is provided by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, all mainstream UK broadcasters.

But it's important to note that BritBox is available both in the UK and the US. Plus it also produces its own original content, so there are shows on the service you can't watch anywhere else.

Also, ITV is increasingly debuting many shows on BritBox a long time before they become available on the channel. So if you're keen to watch major dramas first this could be a good streaming service for you to sign up for...

What are the top BritBox shows?

Magpie Murders is among the gems on BritBox (Image credit: BritBox)

BritBox has produced a number of original shows including Magpie Murders , which has been adapted from Anthony Horowitz's hit novel. Other originals include the mystery series Murder in Provence , starring Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll, and the Agatha Christie adaptation, Why Didn't They Ask Evans? which was written and directed by Hugh Laurie. There's also The Dry , which takes a humorous look at staying sober and stars Roisin Gallagher and Ciarán Hinds.

One of BritBox's biggest draws is Sanditon and Sanditon season 2 , which are both available to stream. The glorious costume drama has been a huge hit, especially in the US. The service also has the largest collection of Downton Abbey content in North America. So, if you're into Downton — and who isn't?! — then BritBox could be a good investment. Plus US fans can also now enjoy the latest series of Silent Witness , Silent Witness season 25 , which has recently been added.

There are also old favorites available like Poirot , Only Fools and Horses , Soldier Soldier , Blackadder and many more.

BritBox also has a huge movie archive including classics like The Ipcress File and more recent hits like Trainspotting and The Duchess .

BritBox is also constantly adding content. In August on the UK service, it’s adding a host of new films including Chaplin , Gosford Park and a Girl with a Pearl Earring .

We have a full list of BritBox shows if you'd like to explore the service further.

Silent Witness season 25 is now on BritBox. (Image credit: BBC/Dan Kennedy)

How much does BritBox cost in the US?

The monthly fee is $6.99 or $69.99 for the full year. You save nearly $14 by signing up for the whole year but it's a bigger commitment.

How much does BritBox cost in the UK?

A BritBox subscription costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year. You're saving almost £12 by signing up for a year, but the monthly rolling deal is more flexible.

BritBox on Amazon Prime Video Channels

BritBox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels . Your subscription, including billing, is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price. View Deal

Is there a BritBox free trial?

Yes! There's a seven-day free trial in both countries. So, there's no problem in trying it out and if you don't like it, simply cancel.

What BritBox subscription plans are there?

There's one standard plan where all the content on the service is available. You can pay monthly or for the full year.

Is BritBox on Prime Video?

Yes, BritBox is available through Prime Video . BritBox subscribers can therefore access the service through the Prime Video app on smart TVs, mobiles, online and via game consoles.

Does BritBox have ad breaks?

No. So that's a nice bonus — you won't have to sit through adverts before watching your shows.

What devices does BritBox support?

BritBox states it supports the following devices:

Apple TV — 4th Generation and above (2015 onwards); Support for Airplay on older AppleTV devices

Amazon Fire TV — including Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Edition

Google Chromecast — All models

YouView (including BTTV and TalkTalk TV) - Devices since late 2014 (e.g. Humax DTR2000 and above)

Samsung — Models manufactured since 2016 (Tizen)

LG — Models manufactured since 2017

Panasonic — Premium ranges since 2015 including CX, DX, EX, EZ, FZ, GZ, HZ, FX700 & above, GX800 & above, HX800 & above

Sony — 2020 TV sets with YouView

JVC, Hitachi, Toshiba — Freeview Play compatible sets released since Autumn 2016

Bush, Logik, Polaroid & other sets manufactured by Vestel - Freeview Play compatible sets released since Autumn 2016. Brands include HiSense - 4K TV sets 2018 FreeSat - 4K ready set-top boxes (released 2020) NetGem - Netbox HD and Netbox 4K streaming boxes

ROKU — Roku Express, Roku Express 4K, Roku® Streaming Stick:tm:+, Roku Streaming Stick 4K & Roku Streambar (min. Firmware: v10.0.0 b1)

XBOX — XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X, XBOX SERIES S

