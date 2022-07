Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France offers up the first summit finish for the general classification contenders to fight over, and an opportunity for Tadej Pogacar to stamp his authority on the race once more.Pogacar powered clear to win stage 6 in emphatic style and the reigning champion is already looking good for a third yellow jersey. La Super Planche des Belles Filles (7km at 8.7% average gradient) has become a modern classic on the Tour. It is where Chris Froome won in 2012 and where Pogacar took control of the 2020 edition, and the Slovenian 23-year-old could...

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO